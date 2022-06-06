Norma Knepp made the best New York-style pizza at her stand at Root’s Country Market and Auction.

Does she make the best grandma-style pizza?

Knepp went pan to pan on “Pizza Wars” against pizzamaker/host Nicole Russell to find out. The episode premiered Monday on First We Feast’s YouTube channel.

(This story has details about the pizza competition. You can read more and will see another warning before learning which pizzamaker won.)

Now in season three, “Pizza Wars” pits Russell against pizzamakers on a wide range of pizza styles. When it came to a grandma pie showdown, Russell’s first pick was Knepp.

On the episode, Lancaster’s champion pizzamaker shared a short version of her path to pizza greatness.

She and her husband ran the caramel popcorn stand at Root’s Country Market that his family’s managed since 1928. A stand became available and market master asked if she could make pizza.

“I said no, but I’ll learn,” she said.

She learned tips on the forums of Pizzamaking.com and went on to win the coveted Caputo Cup in 2018.

“I don’t know how that happened,” she said.

While she won the award for the best New York-style pizza, Knepp only started exploring grandma-style pizza after having a great slice at a gas station in the region. (She has since sold the pizza stand at Root's.) There’s no one way to make a grandma pie, but Knepp described a grandma pizza as thinner than a Sicilian with cheese underneath the sauce.

Her grandma pie started by stretching the dough over an oiled rectangle pan and topping it with garlic. She spread shredded mozzarella and other cheese all the way to the edges of the dough. She sprinkled Greek oregano, added dollops of tomato sauce and drizzled olive oil on top.

Knepp worried the pizza could have been crispier on the bottom and the dough should have been thicker.

The pizza’s amazing, Russell said.

For Russell's pizza, she left the cheese off the edge, making a crust. She added stripes of sauce, fresh mozzarella and meatballs on top along with roasted red pepper.

“I just gotta take it up a notch,” Russell said.

Once the pizza’s out of the oven, Russell added scoops of ricotta with a bit of honey, fried basil leaves and a sprinkle of pecorino cheese.

Judges New York Nico and standup comic Sam Morril judged the pizzas and argued over what makes a grandma pie.

“The crust is great,” Nico said.

“It’s good,” Morril said. “It’s just a little too saucy.”

Don't read below the video if you haven’t watched the show and want to be surprised. Warning: The judges use lewd humor when sharing their results (starting at 9:20).

The judges picked Knepp’s pizza as the winner.

“You can’t beat a grandma at a grandma slice,” Morril said.

The first viewers were charmed by Knepp and said so in the comments.

“I think both Pizzas looked incredible, and Ms Norma was just delightful. Can't say the same for the stick in the mud judges,” one person wrote.

“I could not, in good conscience, root for Nicole this episode. The only person who can make a grandma slice is grandma Norma!!” another wrote.

“Bring Norma back as a judge. She was good at critiquing even her own!” one person shared.

Knepp hasn’t made a grandma pie since, she said Monday after the episode came out.

Instead, she’s perfecting a Sicilian pizza recipe.

“They seemed too hard to make because they take so long,” she says.

It was difficult to find time to par-bake the crust while running a busy pizza stand. Now working in her home kitchen, she’s trying to find the time to figure out yet another pizza style.