In my house, our dogs are treated like royalty. I always said that our dog, Charlie, owned the house – he simply let us stay there. He deserved the best, so I made sure to pick what I thought was a top-notch dog food from the local pet supply store. Aside from the occasional bite of pizza crust or apple slice we didn’t feed Charlie much people food, although his canned food claimed to be just that – turkey, peas, potatoes, beef, etc.

When we had our daughter, we lost all control of table sharing and I was constantly Googling what was or wasn’t toxic for Charlie as he raced to grab whatever Emma flung from her highchair. We know chocolate is a big no-no for dogs, but did you know that, according to the ASPCA, they also shouldn’t have onions, nuts, garlic, avocado, grapes, cooked bones, milk -- the list goes on and on.

As much as I loved the idea of feeding Charlie human grade food, Charlie wasn’t a human -- so what is actually the best for our pets? It got me thinking about what dogs might have eaten in ancient times, and from there I went down the rabbit hole (or should I say dog trail) of the evolution of pet food.

Timeline: 1920s: Canned dog food, mostly horse meat, enters the pet market. 1950s: Purina creates the first kibble pet food for dogs and cats through the method of extrusion. 1960s: “Science-based” kibble emerges with a connection to veterinarians, promising to aid with issues in weight and other preventable diseases. Around this time the raw pet food movement started as an alternative to processed kibble. 2000s: Refrigerated pet food makes its way into stores, promising human-grade food for pets. Raw diets start to trend again.

The Pet Food Institute says that in ancient times dogs were mostly fed leftovers – cabbage, bones, carrots, potatoes. Some were given barley bread soaked in milk, and doses of garlic for strength. (In case you’re keeping track, that already includes three items from today’s “toxic for dogs” list.) Less privileged canines would survive on whatever they found (I imagine garbage would also make the toxic list) and some royal breeds in the 1800s ate better than humans. I couldn’t even count the amount of times horse meat was mentioned in my research.

The very first dog biscuits, Spratt’s Patent Meal Fibrine Dog Cakes, were made in London in the 1860s, with an ingredient list that included wheat flour, vegetables, beet root and beef blood.

Pet food has changed dramatically since then, but some of the most recent trends seem to have taken us back to where we started. Today’s newer options claim to give us the healthiest pets – perfect weight, better coats, stronger immunity, healthier joints, more energy, no allergies and fewer vet visits. Some brands even claim to change your pet’s life in as little as two weeks. How do we cut through all the hype and get to the bottom of what is best for our best friends?

Today’s options You’re probably familiar with dry pet food (kibble) and wet pet food (canned). Here are a few definitions of other food types you may encounter. Fresh – Cooked to order over low heat to avoid losing nutrients. Arrives cold but must be frozen after it’s received. Should move to the fridge before serving to thaw. Individually portioned based on breed, weight and age. Air Dried – Has been dried at 160 degrees, which kills bacteria but not nutrients. Freeze Dried – Mostly raw food that has been flash-frozen to prevent spread of bacteria without losing nutrients.

Tammy Weidman opened her Marietta shop, For the Love of Dog, because she was a pet owner struggling to find the right diet for her Boston Terrier. A vet suggested she find a low-sodium diet for her furry friend. Weidman learned it’s best to read the ingredients, check for fillers, and choose the best option that fits your own budget. When she was deciding which brands to offer in her store, she chose local farmers, clean ingredients, and brands made in the U.S. without a history of recalls. She suggests trying samples before investing, and if the fresh or canned options are too pricey, use them as a topper so your dog gets the nutrients and flavor without breaking the bank.

Dr. Alicia Simoneau, Chief Veterinary Officer of Humane Pa, confirmed my suspicions of food-borne illnesses when considering a raw diet. And not just for the person handling the food, but also for your pet.

“A big worry amongst veterinarians is the lack of long-term pet food trials, independent lab testing, and lack of complete nutritional value in even the commercially available raw diets,” she said.

The idea of a raw diet feels pure, which is a solution to the worry of fillers or byproducts in the commercially available foods, but Simoneau says that big brands are tested in a large number of pets and have not been linked to any nutrient deficiencies that can lead to severe medical conditions like heart disease -- and that’s supported by the FDA. She also points out that while marketing efforts have trained us to think corn, soy, and wheat are fillers that are bad for our pets, they aren’t harmful at all. In fact, a high-quality food with grains added may be healthier for your pet than some grain-free options.

Simoneau recommends that if you’re considering a whole food diet, half of your pet’s food intake should come from a reputable commercial food brand. For the other half, provide a variety of lean meat, vegetables and fruits to ensure a well-rounded diet. Red, orange and yellow vegetables -- such as butternut squash, bell peppers and summer squash -- are high in antioxidants, which studies have linked to longer lifespans, Simoneau says.

At the end of last summer, Charlie collapsed in our living room. We rushed him to the emergency vet and were given the diagnosis of a serious heart condition, along with medication to help. From there we went to a specialist in northern New Jersey. We did get three more months with Charlie but just before last Christmas, he passed away at 9 years old. Like any dog parent, I agonized and analyzed after the fact. Could his heart condition have been prevented? Did I give him the wrong foods? Too many treats? Was that summer trip to the beach too much excitement for his heart?

We can’t answer these questions. What I do know is that when we are ready for our next puppy, I will consult with our vet to give them the most nutritious diet they can have for their breed, because they deserve it. Their time with us never feels like enough, but the time we have should be filled with the best days and the tastiest treats.

