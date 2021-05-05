After a year that saw many annual food festivals, tasting events and food-centric fundraisers canceled or postponed, there are several events back on the calendar for this spring.

Some have been scaled back. COVID-19 guidelines are still in place for events that are going forward this season; some of these events will take place before May 31, when COVID-19 restrictions — other than wearing masks in public settings — will be lifted by the state.

Here are some of the events coming up in the region.

PA FARM SHOW SPRING FOOD FEST

• When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, May 7 to 9.

• Where: North parking lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg.

• Details: Some of your favorite farm show foods will be available from about two dozen vendors, including milkshakes, potato doughnuts, french fries, smoked brisket and pulled-pork sandwiches, maple syrup treats, breaded mushrooms, mushroom blended burgers, fried veggies and more. Free parking is available. Food is grab-and-go only; no seating is available for eating. Masks are required on site, and patrons are asked to follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines while waiting in vendor lines.

• Menu and information: lanc.news/FarmShowSpringFest.

GYROFEST

• When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

• Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave.

• Details: Drive-thru event only. Greek foods available include platters featuring a gyro, Greek salad and spanakopita (spinach pie) for $10 in advance, $12 on the day of the event; a box of six baklava, $15; and other Greek pastries — kataifi, koulourakia, loukoumathes and rice pudding — $5 to $8. Order online and pick up at one of four drive-thru lanes at the church.

• To view menu and order online, visit lanc.news/GyrofestOrder21.

WEDNESDAYS AT THE WHISTLE STOP

• When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 19, June 23 and July 14.

• Where: Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

• Details: Food, adult beverages and live entertainment will be featured at this happy hour event in downtown Ephrata. Food at the May 19 event will be by the Pressed Plate, and beverages by Weathered Vineyards; aerialist Haley Stardust will perform.

• Information: The event is sponsored by Mainspring of Ephrata; visit the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MainspringofEphrata.

RHUBARB FESTIVAL

• When: Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22.

• Where: Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

• Details: Fresh rhubarb and rhubarb-themed foods available for purchase; live music; cheese-stretching demonstrations; rhubarb-car derby at 11 a.m. May 22, followed by crowning of rhubarb king and queen.

• Note: The annual rhubarb baking contest is postponed until 2022.

• Information: lanc.news/RhubarbFestival21.

ODC FOOD TRUCK FEST

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

• Where: Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike.

• Details: This annual food truck festival, postponed from last year and benefiting the Occupational Development Center and the Manheim Township Recreation Department, is back with nearly a dozen food trucks already scheduled. The trucks will be serving up all kinds of foods and sweet treats — from barbecue and seafood to empanadas, Middle Eastern food to soul food and funnel cakes to ice cream. There will be live entertainment, fire engines and police cars for kids to tour, family activities and raffles of products from local businesses. Those attending are urged to bring cash, since many of the vendors operate on a cash-only basis.

• Information: Visit the ODC Facebook page at facebook.com/ODCenterLancaster.

Among the spring food events that have been either canceled for this year or pushed back to the fall are:

• Lancaster VegFest, the annual vegan food and lifestyle event usually held in June, will be a vendors-only event on a date to be determined in September. Live music and cooking demonstrations will not be offered this year. Information: pavegfest.com.

• Lititz Pretzel Fest, a festival of special dishes and treats made with pretzels and celebrating the borough’s pretzel-making heritage, has been postponed for 2021 and has been rescheduled for April 30, 2022.

• Taste the World, an annual series of walking and food-sampling tours of international cuisine around Lancaster city that take place the second Fridays of the month during warm-weather months, is expected to return Friday, Sept. 10. Visit the website at tastetheworldlancaster.com for information and tickets.