First came the presidential news conference.

Then came the notoriety.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s holding on to the spotlight, this time with a punk concert that sold out in minutes.

The beer the crowd toasted came from a Lancaster County partnership.

Philly Drinkers, based in Lancaster city, and Funk Brewing, a Lehigh Valley brewery with a taproom in Elizabethtown, worked together to make Lawn Jawn, a hazy IPA. The beer and its Philly-centric "Where’s Waldo?"-style label has been so popular, Philly Drinkers has placed it on T-shirts, stickers, posters and more.

Four Seasons’ claim to fame came in November 2020 with a press conference called by Rudy Giuliani about election results. The event was at the landscaping company in Northeast Philadelphia, not the hotel.

The company’s embraced the attention by having its owner star in a Super Bowl ad and selling merchandise.

Since April, that merchandise has been printed and distributed by Philly Drinkers, says Alex Einhorn, founder and owner. It's a natural fit for an apparel company that focuses on the sports and culture of Philadelphia.

Einhorn got to know Lancaster County's craft beer community when he built a beer bar at Clipper Magazine Stadium while working for the Lancaster Barnstormers. That came in handy when talking about merchandise for Four Seasons' concert. The idea of making a special beer came up.

"It's a bucket list item for me," says Einhorn.

He turned to Jon Norman, CEO and co-founder of Funk. He said yes, even with just two months to have a beer ready for the concert.

“This seemed like a really cool pairing for us,” he says.

They came up with a hazy, double dry hopped juicy IPA.

For the label, Philly Drinkers kept returning to the design that’s kind of like a "Where’s Waldo?" scene of Philadelphia.

Four Seasons got the design through Fiverr, a freelancer website that hired the landscaping company for the Super Bowl ad.

Philly Drinkers had already made T-shirts of the black-and-white image. For the beer label, Einhorn added color: orange for Gritty, red and blue for the Love statue, gray for Rocky running the museum steps.

Funk Brewing made cans of Lawn Jawn for the show. After musician Laura Jane Grace left the stage at the landscaping company, cans went to Funk's brewery in Emmaus and taproom in Elizabethtown and sold out. More cans of Lawn Jawn cans will go through Funk's beer distributor to locations in the region, including Bert's Bottle Shop in Millersville. Philly Drinkers will update its website with availability, Einhorn says.

Friday, Sept. 10, Philly Drinkers will sample the beer and have merchandise at Lancaster Barnstormers' Salute to Philadelphia Night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Selling beer to fans out of state is complicated, Einhorn says, so the collectibles will at least share the artwork.

In addition to printing and shipping T-shirts with the classic Four Seasons logo and others with a Wawa-esque design, the Philly Drinkers team's now working on souvenir cans and can candles with the hit design.

Coming up in the fall will be cold-weather seasonal gear for Four Seasons, Einhorn says.