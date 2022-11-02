When I said I was joining Sober October, a friend had a quick joke.

There’s Dry January and Sober October. Why did we pick months with 31 days?

Actually, there are so many new booze-free drinks to try, I filled half of the month with local finds and filled in the rest online. Most of the lineup didn’t exist before the pandemic. I tried craft beer, canned cocktails, wine and flavored water. All of it’s nonalcoholic. Not all of it was great. Here are a few lessons learned.

What is a nonalcoholic drink?

Defining a nonalcoholic drink is not a trick question. In Pennsylvania for years, the liquor code did not regulate nonalcoholic beer. That changed in 2019 with a liquor law update, which defined a nonalcoholic beer as having at least a trace amount of alcohol content, but not more than 0.5% alcohol by volume, says Shawn Kelly, Liquor Control Board press secretary. The agency doesn’t regulate other nonalcoholic drinks.

Keep this in mind if you have medical reasons for avoiding alcohol or if someone is under 21. Check the label and you’ll find some products have zero alcohol.

Where to find nonalcoholic drinks

My sober-curious month focused mainly on alcohol-adjacent beverages you don’t have to drink on-site. My quest to buy local, or at least at local stores, started at one of the country’s largest alcohol buyers: the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The agency has more than 3,000 types of wine online (and more in stores). An online search brought up four nonalcoholic products, all mixers.

Beer distributors came next. Most have at least one macro option. Guinness 0.0 is my favorite. My favorite import is Clausthaler, which tastes like lager that happens to be nonalcoholic.

The Beer and Beverage Shoppe, near Fruitville Pike, had the widest selection of nonalcoholic beer plus Gruvi zero-proof red wine, zero-proof prosecco and Mingle sparkling canned mocktails (0% ABV).

Brewer’s Outlet had a large selection, including craft options in cases, six-packs and four-packs.

Rieker Bottle Works had a sizeable collection of nonalcoholic beer, wine and “cocktails.” Of note: you can buy most of these by the bottle, which is great when you’re trying something new.

Grocery stores with alcohol also have nonalcoholic options. My favorite finds have been a Brooklyn Brewery nonalcoholic mixed case at Wegmans and Hella bitters and soda canned cocktails at Whole Foods.

As the sober curious movement grows, bartenders have created lots of great drinks. The nonalcoholic bottle shops to make your own are slower to pop up. When they do, they often don’t sell online.

Boisson has been my way to find more things that aren’t available locally. The nonalcoholic bottle shop in New York City ships to Pennsylvania and has a wide range of nonalcoholic spirits, wine, beer, cocktails and more. If you find drinks elsewhere online, make sure the company ships to Pennsylvania before taking time to fill a cart. Quite a few do not.

Keep costs down

Maybe it’s my Pennsylvania Dutch background but I still wince when seeing the prices of some of these drinks.

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling nonalcohol riesling and rosé brought me to Boisson two summers ago. Each are $7 for a 250 mL can (about 8 ounces or more than a standard single pour). Both are worth it. This is wine — de-alcoholized wine — not grape juice. And just because a cocktail has no alcohol, it’s still crafted, not a soda.

When you have bottles shipped, prices add up.

One way to keep costs down is to find bundles. They usually are large enough to unlock free shipping. They also have a small discount. Often, they’re mixed by the store, so you can skip the choice paralysis and try something different.

Sign up for email newsletters, be patient and, eventually, a sale will come along.

Don’t age your nonalcoholic drinks

Pay attention to sell-by dates on zero-proof products.

I set aside a Surely rosé wine and a Sovi rosé to share or for a rosé kind of day. Both were great when they showed up at my house a while back. By the time they joined the Sober October roster, both were nondrinkable.

The same thing happened with clearance Fre alcohol-removed red blend wine, which has now been demoted to cooking wine.

It’s a tricky balance to buy enough for free shipping and enjoy it all at peak. I’m still trying to find the balance and will look twice at clearance items for this reason.

Try something beyond the virgin version

My month of exploring booze-free drinks focused mainly on alcohol-adjacent beverages. It was a fun experiment to see what’s available. It’s also as limited as exploring vegetarian food by only eating faux meat.

When it comes to the spirit side of zero-proof, it’s unfair to compare to the original. A zero-proof mule with Lyre’s Dry London nonalcoholic spirit and Avec ginger tasted like a spicy ginger beer.

A Boulevardier with Lyre’s American malt, Italian orange and Apéritif Rosso was a little thin. That makes sense when compared to a cocktail that is only booze. A bartender suggested swapping in an alcoholic whiskey to make a lower ABV cocktail.

This bartender connected with me virtually after my first order. I was highly skeptical, but he had plenty of tips, including suggesting Fee Brothers Cocktail Fee Foam for froth that’s egg-free and not so slimy.

A month of trying new drinks helped me recognize the deliciousness of yuzu, an Asian citrus, and ume, an Asian plum. I have a new appreciation for bitterness in a drink. I tasted how chilling can vastly change a drink, especially when carbonated.

While some people take a break from drinking for a few weeks, buzz-less beverages will be one of the biggest trends of the year, according to Nielsen researchers. There are bartenders coming up with great cocktails with shrubs and syrups you can make at home with simple ingredients. They’re more budget-friendly than a canned mocktail and adaptable. The trade-off is time. This is also dangerous if you collect orphaned ingredients in the fridge.

The premixed drinks, along with craft beer and wine, are much simpler.

In some ways, these new products expand what you can enjoy without alcohol. But many are connected to the full-proof version. Sometimes that works. Sometimes it doesn’t. I’m curious what they’re going to come up with next.