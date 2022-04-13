After two years of watching popular Lancaster County food tasting events being either canceled or held in a nontraditional way because of the pandemic, these tasty gatherings are roaring back with the advent of spring. Here’s a sampling of tasting events taking place over the next couple of months, many of which are fundraisers for nonprofits.

The Lititz Kiwanis Club’s annual Pretzel Fest on April 30, which features tastings of pretzel-forward food samples, is already sold out. But there are plenty of other festivals that are free or are still selling tickets, at which you can please your palate this spring.

We’ll update this online version of this story as additional spring tasting events are announced.

General tasting events

SWEET MAMA’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY

• What: Chefs dishing up soul food at an outlet center party.

• When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24 (11 a.m. to noon is VIP admission).

• Where: The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Lancaster.

• Details: Several soul food chefs will be serving food samples, and there will be swag bags, charcuterie cups, brunch cocktails, a cigar lounge and a DJ providing music.

• Admission: General, $30 plus an online fee; VIP admission, from 11 a.m. to noon, is $60 plus the fee and includes an appetizer from each chef, full-pour drinks, preferential seating, a specialty sangria and more.

• Information and tickets: lanc.news/SoulFoodSunday.

TASTE OF WESTERN LANCASTER COUNTY

• What: A celebration of the food and beverages of the greater Elizabethtown area.

• When: 4:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 29.

• Where: Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

• Details: Restaurants and food and beverage businesses from the Elizabethtown area will be serving up samples on two floors of the library, with live music throughout the event. Everyone coming to the event must be 21 or older.

• Tickets: $40, plus an online processing fee.

• Benefits: Elizabethtown Public Library and the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s service projects.

• Information and tickets: lanc.news/WesternLancoTaste.

GYROFEST

• What: A drive-thru celebration of Greek food.

• When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

• Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster

• Details: At four drive-thru lanes, you can buy a gyro platter of a gyro, Greek salad and spanakopita (spinach pie) for $12 (or the gyro sandwich only for $8), or a box of Greek pastries for $5 to $15.

• Benefits: The charities supported by the church.

• Information and menu: lanc.news/GyroFest22.

RHUBARB FESTIVAL

• What: A celebration of rhubarb, with a variety of rhubarb based treats and beverages.

• When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 21.

• Where: Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

• Details: A variety of rhubarb-based foods and beverages are available for sampling. The festival’s rhubarb dessert contest returns the morning of May 21, with home bakers competing in various categories and baked goods sold to raise money for the farmland trust. There’s also live entertainment, a rhubarb-car derby and more.

• Benefits: The Lancaster Farmland Trust.

• For info or to register for the dessert contest: lanc.news/RhubarbFestKKV.

A TASTE OF LITITZ

• What: The one-evening festival returns after two years of having the event spread out over a couple of weeks. Samples from Lititz eateries and food businesses will be available for purchase.

• Organizer: Venture Lititz.

• When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.

• Where: Main Street, Lititz.

• Details: Main Street will be closed from Water to Broad streets. Lititz-area restaurants and food and beverage businesses will be selling small bites for sampling. There will be live music and family-friendly activities.

• Admission: Free; purchase food samples as you go.

• Information: lanc.news/TasteofLititz22.

LANCASTER VEGFEST

• What: A two-day festival celebrating plant-based living and raising awareness for Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

• When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5.

• Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster.

• Details: The park will be filled with more than 25 vendors selling vegan meals, desserts and snacks, along with a vegan farmers market, vegan vendors, beer garden featuring vegan beer, cider and cocktails and farm sanctuary displays. There will also be kids’ activities, yoga, live music and speakers.

• Admission: $5 suggested donation; VIP tickets are $35, which gets you a tote bag of samples and coupons and early access to popular food vendors, from 11 a.m. to noon, on either day of the festival.

• Benefits: The care of rescued animals at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

• Information: pavegfest.com.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA

• What: Food vendors at an outdoor party.

• When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The other two dates for this event are Saturdays Aug. 6 and Oct. 1.

• Where: Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

• Details: A variety of food vendors are a mainstay of this outdoor community party hosted by Mainspring of Ephrata. also featuring live music and adult beverages (for which you’ll need to show a 21-and-up ID).

• Admission: Free; you’ll buy your food and beverages on the plaza.

• Information: whistlestoppartyontheplaza.com.

Food truck events

ELIZABETHTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT FOOD TRUCK FUNDRAISER

• What: Food truck festival.

• When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

• Where: Elizabethtown Fire Department Station 74, 171 N. Mount Joy St, Elizabethtown.

• Details: Several food trucks will be serving up food at the fire company. There will be other vendors, and a cornhole tournament is tentatively planned.

• Benefits: Elizabethtown Fire Department.

• Info: lanc.news/EFDFoodTruck.

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY, EAST PETERSBURG EDITION

• What: Food truck festival.

• When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 29.

• Where: East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company Station 23, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg.

• Details: Several food trucks will serve up meals, snacks and desserts. There will be live music, bounce houses, hatchet throwing and craft vendors.

• Benefits: East Petersburg fire company.

• Info: lanc.news/EastPeteFoodTruck.

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY, MANHEIM EDITION

• What: A festival featuring a variety of food trucks and more.

• When: Noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 15.

• Where: Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St., Manheim.

• Details: Several[ food trucks will serve up meals, snacks and desserts. There will be live music from noon to 5 p.m., bounce houses, hatchet throwing and craft vendors.

• Benefits: Manheim Fire Department.

• Information: lanc.news/ManheimFoodTruck22.

WARWICK BANDS FOOD TRUCK FEST

• What: Food trucks in the park to raise money for a high school band program.

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

• Where: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.

• Details: Hosted by the Warwick high school and middle school bands, more than 10 food will serve up a variety of food. The Warwick Jazz Bands and String Synergy will perform.

• Admission: Free. Buy your food and beverages as you go.

• Information: lanc.news/WarwickFoodTrucks.

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL FOR ODC

• What: Food trucks, music and family fun.

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

• Where: Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike, Lancaster.

• Details: More than 15 food trucks, serving snacks, desserts, international cuisines, seafood, barbecue and more, are already confirmed for this event. DJ Dennis Mitchell will provide the music, and there will be raffles, a disc golf challenge, puppies waiting for adoption from the Lancaster SPCA center, and more fun. Note: Some vendors accept cash only.

• Benefits: The Occupational Development Center and the Manheim Township Recreation Department.

• Information: lanc.news/ODCFoodTrucks22.

Beverage events

FLAVORFEST

• What: Wine and spirits sampling event.

• Dates: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29.

• Where: The grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

• Details: Twenty-six wineries and seven distilleries will be serving up samples, and there will lunch from on-site kitchens. There will also be merchants and a wine tent for buying bottles of wine and spirits. You must be 21 or over to sample adult beverages. Wines and spirits from more than 25 area wineries and distilleries.

• Admission: Adults, $19.95 (includes a tasting glass); ages 12-20, $5.95; 11 and under, free.

• Information: lanc.news/Flavorfest22.

BREWFEST

• What: Sampling of beers from regional brewers.

• When: Two sessions, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

• Where: Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

• Details: On the grounds of the estate, sample beers and ciders from around 30 brewers and cideries. There will be food and entertainment, as well. Everyone at the festival must be 21 or older.

• Admission: $59.95 per person (plus an online fee), which includes a sampling glass.

• Information and tickets: lanc.news/MountHopeBrewfest.

EPHRATA BREWFEST

• What: Beer samples, food and entertainment.

• When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

• Where: Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

• Admission: $40 per person; $10 for designated drivers.

• Details: Twelve brewers will be serving samples, with more to be announced. There will also be food vendors and live entertainment. Those attending must be 21 or over and must show ID. There will be music, and a U.S. Steinholding Association competition (holding up a regulation stein with a liter of beer in it).

• Benefits: Ephrata Public Library, Ephrata Rec Center and Mainspring of Ephrata.

• Information and tickets: ephratabrewfest.com.