Shady Maple Smorgasbord is perhaps one of Lancaster County's top food destinations, and for good reason: it boasts a 200-foot long buffet of the county's signature Pennsylvania Dutch food, among other offerings.

Mark Wiens, a food blogger with nearly 8 million subscribers on YouTube, visited Shady Maple while in Pennsylvania to explore Philadelphia's food scene.

The video chronicling his experience went live on Aug. 21 and, as of Wednesday morning, has over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Wiens went to Shady Maple during the transition from the breakfast to lunch buffets, trying some of the fresh-made griddle foods, as well as the food in the buffet line.

"I've never seen so much breakfast in one place," Wiens said as he sat down at a booth with a heaping plate of breakfast foods, including a fresh omelet, bacon, pancakes and potatoes.

For lunch, he tried brisket, duck leg, sauerkraut and a ham meatball, among several other foods.

"It's amazing, the quantity that they cook, but the quality, and the home cooking freshness of all of the Dutch Pennsylvania food they cook there. Really, really good quality," Wiens said after leaving the restaurant.

Wiens has traveled across the world in search of good food. He and his wife, Ying, are based in Thailand.