We’re a third of the way through summer, but there are still plenty of food festivals, adult beverage-tastings and food truck roundups on the schedule to have us licking our chops through the end of September.

They include the return of a popular Lancaster event — Taste the World — that’s back with an evening walking-and-tasting tour for the first time since before the pandemic began.

Here are some of the food- and beverage-oriented events you can experience in the area through the end of September.

Note that some events require reservations in advance; that some of the most popular sell out quickly; and that some will be held rain or shine.

August events

PARTY ON THE PLAZA/PARTY ON MAIN

• What: Ephrata’s monthly summer party starts with a themed walk around town in the afternoon, ending with a food, beverage and music party on the plaza.

• When: This Saturday; Party on Main with a “Back to the Books” theme, where kids will read “Where the Wild Things Are” or the “One Piece” anime book, volume 123, ”Warrior of Liberation,” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Businesses will hand out school supplies and books. Then, Party on the Plaza, featuring local food vendors, live music, dancing, adult beverages and more, runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

• Where: Evening party is at Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

• Admission: Free; food and beverages are available for purchase.

• Info: For information about either event, and to RSVP for the Party on Main, visit the Mainspring of Ephrata website at lanc.news/EphrataPlazaParty.

BEST FOOD TRUCK COMPETITION

• What: More than 30 food trucks will compete in several categories, such as dessert, tacos, barbecue, burgers, drinks and more in an effort to be named “Lancaster’s Best Food Truck.” A panel of judges will determine the winner, but those attending can vote for the community favorite.

• When 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

• Where: Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

• Cost: Buy your food from food trucks as you go.

• Other information: Entertainment by DJ Eddie Ed. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6. Visit the Facebook event page at lanc.news/BestFoodTruck23.

PEACH FESTIVAL

• What: Brecknock Orchard celebrates the peachy season with peach pies, jam, whoopie pies, slushies and more for purchase. You can create your own peach parfait, get a free sample of peach coffee cake and can a pint of peaches. Kids can make a peach Oreo pop or peach-scented Play-Doh. There are also activities for kids, including crafts and wagon tours of the orchard.

• When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 12 and 19.

• Where: 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton.

• Admission: Free, but there are fees for canning peaches ($15 each or two for $24), doing kids crafts (two for $7) and the peach parfaits ($6 each or two for $10).

• Info: brecknockorchard.com/festivals.

NOOK BREW FEST

• What: A craft beer event featuring samples from 40 breweries, plus a DJ and games.

• When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; VIP ticket holders can get in starting at noon.

• Where: Olympic Hall at Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., north of Landisville.

• Admission: General admission is $50 plus a $5.20 processing fee, which includes a festival cup. VIP ticket is $70 plus a $6.54 fee, which includes noon admission, a T-shirt and cup, coupons, guest passes to the Nook Fitness Center and more. Designated driver ticket (no beer sampling) is $20 plus a $3.18 fee, which includes a bag with food vouchers.

• Info: For tickets and info, visit lanc.news/NookBrewFest.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

• This annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser for the educational programs of the Ephrata Cloister features ice cream and brownie sundaes scooped by local “celebrity dippers.” There will also be live music, tours of the Cloister, a sheep-to-shawl demonstration and more.

• When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

• Where: Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata.

• Admission: $10 for nonmembers, $5 for members, free for children under 5. Tickets available at the visitor’s center the day of the event.

• Info: ephratacloister.org.

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY — MANHEIM

• What: More than 10 food trucks will gather for a fundraiser for the Manheim Fire Department. There will also be ax throwing, a bounce house and other kids’ activities, fire bucket rides, fire extinguisher training and tours of the fire station.

• When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

• Where: Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St.

• Fee: Buy your food from food trucks as you go.

• Information: Visit the Facebook event page at lanc.news/FoodFrenzy2023.

CELEBRATE LANCASTER

• What: The annual downtown Lancaster festival of food trucks, craft vendors, live music, spoken word poetry and more was postponed in June by threatening weather. The festival has been rescheduled. The city is partnering with Crispus Attucks Community Center for the event.

• When: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

• Where: The 100 and 200 blocks of North Queen Street will be closed to traffic for the street festival.

• Admission: Free; purchase food as you go.

• Info: lanc.news/CelebrateLanc2023.

CLIPPER MAGAZINE STADIUM BEERFEST

• What: Beer-tasting event in conjunction with a Lancaster Barnstormers baseball game. In addition to the brew-sampling, there will be live music, games and an all-you-can-eat buffet of wings and pulled pork barbecue from Hess’s BBQ.

• When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

• Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, N. Prince St., Lancaster.

• Admission: Tickets range from $10 (designated driver) to $50, for various packages including beer sampling or the barbecue buffet — or both. Every ticket comes with a complimentary ticket to the 3 p.m. Barnstormers game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

• Info: Buy tickets at lanc.news/ClipperBeerfest.

September events

TASTE THE WORLD

• What: The family-friendly Lancaster city walking tour of 11 eateries or food businesses featuring multicultural cuisines returns with its first downtown tour since October 2019. You’ll get a passport that gets stamped at each restaurant stop, where you’ll get a sample of a sandwich, appetizer, dish or dessert. Seating is limited at the eateries, so you’ll probably be standing to eat the samples at most of the stops.

• When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

• Where: Start the tour at the Candy Factory, through the archway at 342 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

• Admission: Tickets are $25 per person, and went on sale Aug. 1.

• Info: To see a list of eateries and what they’re serving on the night of the tour, and to order tickets, visit tastetheworldlancaster.com.

VINTAGE WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

• What: The event, moving to Lancaster from York this year, features “global sips and local eats.” Attendees can sample from among more than 60 wines from around the world, along with “small bites” from eateries around the region. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster.

• When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10; VIP ticket holders can enter the event starting at 1:30 p.m. and sample special food-and-wine pairings.

• Admission: $65 for general admission, $85 for VIP tickets and $25 for designated drivers (food samples and soft drinks).

• Where: Steinman Park, 20 W. King St., Lancaster; rain location is inside the Pressroom Restaurant.

• Info: Order tickets at vintagewinefest.com/tickets.

TAILGATING FESTIVAL

• What: An event celebrating tailgate-type foods and cider, with live music and other entertainment, voting for the best scarecrow decorated by local nonprofits, a pretzel-twisting contest and more.

• When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

n Where: The common areas and stores of Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

• Admission: Free; pay for your food as you go.

• Info: For a schedule of events, visit lanc.news/KKVTailgate.

L’ITALIA FESTIVAL

• What: A celebration of Italian culture in which authentic foods from different regions of Italy will be served. There will also be other food vendors, crafts, music and family-friendly activities such as face painting, dancing, games and Italian storytelling.

• When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

• Where: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.

• Admission: Free.

• Information: lanc.news/LItaliaFestivalLititz.

OKTOBERFEST

• What: A celebration of German food, drink, song and dance under the festival tents.

• When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; 12:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

• Where: Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, northwest of Salunga.

• Admission: $7 for adults, $2 children ages 6-15, free for ages 5 and under. Food-and-beverage tickets are $10 for a strip of 10 tickets. On-site parking lot is $10 per car per day.

• Info: For information about the festival and other parking options, visit lancasterliederkranz.com. To order tickets, visit lanc.news/OktoberfestTix23.

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY — ELIZABETHTOWN

• What: A gathering of food trucks to benefit the Elizabethtown Fire Department. There will also be craft vendors.

• When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

• Where: Elizabethtown Fire Department, Station 74, 171 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown.

• Admission: Free; buy your food as you go.

• Info: lanc.news/EtownFrenzyFall23.

LITITZ CRAFT BEER FEST

• What: More than 80 breweries will be offering samples of their beers at this festival. This event, for those 21 and over, raises money for the charitable projects of the Lititz AMBUCS. The homebrew competition, in which the top 10 home brewers compete for votes by the public and by professional brewers — and for prizes — will be under a tent at the festival.

• When: 3 to 6 p.m. (just one session this year) Saturday, Sept. 23.

• Where: TAIT, 401 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz.

• Tickets: General admission, which includes a sampling glass, $55 plus a $4.50 online ticket fee; designated driver, $10 plus a $2.50 fee for those not sampling the brews.

• Info: To buy tickets, visit lanc.news/LititzBeerFestTix.

UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL

• What: A festival featuring a traditional Ukrainian meal, made from recipes from local Ukrainian families. There will be Ukrainian music and dancing and vendors selling Ukrainian craft items.

• When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

• Where: Inna's Pierogis, 811 Rothsville Road, Lititz.

• Admission: $30 plus $3.85 processing fee.

• Info: For tickets, visit lanc.news/UkrainianFestival23.

PAWPAW FESTIVAL

• What: A festival celebrating the pawpaw, with fruit, trees and cookbooks for sale, plus food trucks and tours of the farm and pawpaw orchard.

• When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.

• Where: Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, just north of Hallam in York County.

• Admission: A donation of $5 is requested at the door; proceeds support local regenerative agriculture practices and education programs at the center.

• Info: hornfarmcenter.org/pawpawfest. For a LancasterOnline story on pawpaw events, visit lanc.news/Pawpaw_Events_U28.

VELOCITY

• What: A fundraiser for the Lancaster City Alliance and the Downtown Investment District, featuring food and beverage tastings, along with a silent auction, music and a fashion show.

• When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. VIP ticket holders can enter starting at 5 p.m.; general ticket holders, 6:30 p.m.

• Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster.

• Admission: All tickets include food tastings, the auction and fashion show. VIP tickets $75 (includes early entry, a cocktail competition and open bar); general admission $25, with cash bar.

• Info: Order tickets at lanc.news/VeloCity23.