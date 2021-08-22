On our block of attached row houses in Lancaster city, we share a wall with a multigenerational Vietnamese family. We don’t know their names, nor do they know ours. We do not speak a lick of Vietnamese, and with the exception of a visiting grandson, who’s 7 or 8 years old, no one in the family speaks English.

And yet, they are woven into the tapestry of our daily lives, as we are woven into theirs. The wall that separates our households is thin enough for us to hear the granddad’s dramatic daily sneezing fits. From the living room sofa, we get a glimpse through the front door window of the grandma doing her nightly stretching exercises on the porch, using the metal railing as her barre. They are very jovial, always waving with big smiles and uttering an occasional “hi.”

During the winter, an ambulance came three or four times for granddad, taking him away on a gurney. Of course, we had no idea what had happened, if it was COVID-19 or something else altogether. We’d look for signs of his return, and then one day in June, he was back on the porch, sporting a white tank top, blue gym shorts and brown crew socks with hearts all over them. You could tell he was so happy to be alive.

From her door, Grandma regularly spies on me tending to my bed of zinnias that face the street. One recent morning, our eyes met, and she promptly shut the door, perhaps out of embarrassment. I snipped a bunch of stems, placed them in a quart-sized jar and rang the doorbell. What I really wanted to say is, “My mom loves zinnias, too, and grew them every summer when she had a big garden, and when I go visit her, I always bring a jar of cut flowers.” Grandma looked at me as if she wanted to cry. I kind of got a little choked up myself. She kept nodding her head, uttering something in Vietnamese, and she smiled a deep, knowing smile.

Not long after the flower hand-off, the cucumber plants in my backyard garden began to fruit with abandon. Every few days, I’d harvest six or seven thin-skinned Japanese cucumbers, far more than we could possibly keep up with. I knocked on the door once again and presented her with a handful of cukes. A few days later, the doorbell rings. It’s Grandma and the kid who speaks English. We find out that his name is Dylan. He’s holding a paper plate covered with foil, explaining to my husband that Grandma wanted us to have some of their egg rolls. In the kitchen, I cut into one for a taste. It was still warm, redolent of cabbage and bean sprouts, with a deep-fried shell that ideally could be a tad bit crispier. But that was beside the point. Grandma just said, “I love you, too.”

As much as I would love to hear Grandma and Granddad’s stories and learn how and when they came to Lancaster, we discovered that we speak the same language after all. With food, we can build the greatest kind of bridge, one that defies barriers and division stoked by xenophobia and hate. We find the words for “Hello, neighbor. I appreciate you. And I have your back.”

The cucumber-egg roll exchange continues; in fact, we now have an egg roll stash in the freezer. I can’t wait until they feast their eyes on the garden eggplants that are on the way.