When Lancaster Creative Factory artists began making ceramic bowls for a local fundraising event in 2019, they never imagined those bowls would sit unused for four years.

In October, those bowls will finally be filled at Lancaster Creative Factory’s Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels of Lancaster County.

“We were a month away, in April of 2020, (from) having the event, and then, that thing called COVID-19 came around,” says Doug Hopwood, Meals on Wheels’ community outreach director. “It's been on the shelf and almost came back again last year, but there was another outbreak of COVID.”

Lancaster Creative Factory plans to host hundreds of guests in collaboration with Meals on Wheels from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. At the fundraiser, guests will be able to select a handmade bowl and fill it with soups donated from various Lancaster County restaurants.

MORE INFO For more information on Empty Bowls or to purchase a ticket, visit lanc.news/emptybowls23.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $35 and available to buy at lanc.news/emptybowls23. Walk-ins are allowed, but ceramic bowls are only available to the first 400 guests.

The Lancaster Creative Factory warehouse will be set up to encourage attendees to eat and connect with one another at long tables decorated with fresh flower arrangements in homemade ceramic vases. The organization’s mission is to cultivate creativity through education of visual arts and crafts.

“I love that it is such a community thing,” says Stacy Martin, an organizer of the event with Lancaster Creative Factory. “Everyone is smiling and is having a good time. And then, the money is going toward an organization that helps with food insecurity.”

Empty Bowls is a national grassroots movement that supports charitable food organizations around the world and operates on a “think globally, act locally” mentality. Lancaster Creative Factory takes this idea to heart.

“We reach out to local restaurants and give to local charities,” Martin says. “It’s really exciting that all of the money can stay within our county.”

Previously, Lancaster Creative Factory has supported a variety of local charities through Empty Bowls fundraisers including Transitional Living Care, a service of Tenfold that provides temporary housing and supportive services for Lancaster county residents. This year, proceeds benefit Lancaster County’s Meals on Wheels.

The Lancaster chapter of Meals on Wheels serves roughly 70 meals daily to local residents in need.

Meals on Wheels is a volunteer-based nonprofit that serves meals to homebound individuals, those unable to prepare their own food or those who have other food accessibility challenges. Hopwood says that the organization also works to prevent social isolation and make “sure that clients are safe.”

Achieving that mission isn’t without its challenges, though, especially as the cost of food supplies and gas have risen due to inflation.

“With the rising inflation in our world of energy and food, it's become paramount for us to reach out to the community for some help,” Hopwood says. “This is just a fun way to help.”

A community gathering

Attendees of the Empty Bowls fundraiser will pick out their own unique bowl to use for the evening and take home. Each bowl is made in-house at Lancaster Creative Factory by local artists. When the bowls were made in 2019, the artists at the Creative Factory used various styles and techniques.

“There could be handmade bowls, bowls that we produce on the wheel, different types of glazing techniques, different types of decorating techniques,” Martin explains. “We keep it fun for us making them and fun for the public who get to pick from all these style varieties.”

Once guests pick out their bowl, they can explore a variety of soups, breads and desserts donated by over 20 area restaurants including On Orange, Lickety Split, Lancaster Dispensing Company, Ric’s Bread, C’est La Vie, The Belvedere and Thom’s Bread.

Cracked Pepper Catering, one of the restaurants donating to the event, is bringing a pumpkin Thai bisque with toasted pumpkin seeds and chives, which is a “fall favorite” according to co-owner Joe Hess.

Hess says he and the team at Cracked Pepper is happy to participate in the event, as “food is an expression of comfort, nourishment, community and, most of all, love.”

Although the event is largely organized around the local food vendors available to guests, “they don’t eat and leave,” according to Martin. The fundraiser is “fast and furious,” with plenty of entertainment including music by local cover band Easily Amused and an auction.

Kevin Lehman, owner of Lancaster Creative Factory, will do a live glass blowing demonstration during the event. The pieces he creates will be available for purchase. During the auction, some items that will be up for bid will include an apron, a large serving bowl and a painting.

Hopwood believes that what makes the Empty Bowls fundraiser special is its unique fundraising approach.

“You're supporting a community-based organization that provides a necessary and essential need to many of its residents,” Hopwood says. “Most of the time you’re just asked to support by sending a check, but in this particular case, you can come out and be around good people.”