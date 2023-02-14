It's fasnacht time: Do you like them plain, powdered, cinnamon sugared or glazed?

Tuesday, Feb. 21 is Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras, and it's the day before Lent begins.

Those in Pennsylvania Dutch territory might be more familiar with the accompanying pastry-themed holiday, Fasnacht Day.

Traditionally, people in Christian denominations that observe Lent would celebrate with indulgent foods, using up their ingredients like lard and sugar before fasting begins on Ash Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Dutch would use up their lard and sugar by making fasnachts, which are pastries reminiscent to a doughnut, but more dense.

Be prepared with a few extra dollars this Fasnacht Day: Most bakeries have increased their fasnacht prices.

"The cost of our ingredients has gone up considerably over this past year," says Brad Stoltzfus, food services general manager at Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

"In some cases, (ingredient cost) has nearly doubled. Our products are made from scratch, and when you add in the increased cost of labor to a product such as our fasnachts, there can be an increased price to the consumer," Stoltzfus says.

Of the businesses in the list below that raised their prices, on average it will cost 19 cents more per fasnacht, 98 cents more per half dozen and $1.64 more per dozen, when compared to prices in 2022.

To guarantee fasnachts in time for Fasnacht Day, most businesses recommend preordering over the phone or in person. Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia sold out of its preorders Feb. 8 and will not accept any more orders, according to its Facebook page.

Here are 12 places to get fasnachts in Lancaster County.

Achenbach's Pastries

- Where: 375 E. Main St., Leola.

- When: Feb. 20 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 21 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Cost: $1.20 for one fasnacht, $6.70 per half dozen, $12.95 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered, cinnamon sugar and glazed.

- More info: Achenbach's recommends preordering fasnachts by phone for guaranteed fasnachts and easier pickup. Those interested can pre-order until closing time on Feb. 20.

- Contact: 717-656-6671; achenbachs.com.

Bird-in-Hand Bakery

- Where: Drive-thru tents at Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in-Hand, and at Firestone Complete Auto Care at 1530 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

- When: Firestone is selling on Feb. 20 from 2-6 p.m. and Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; bakery is selling via drive-thru on Feb. 21 from 6-9 a.m., and normal operating hours inside the bakery.

- Cost: Bakery: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $7 per half dozen, $13.50 per dozen. Firestone: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $7 per half dozen, $14 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered, glazed and sugared.

- More info: Customers can preorder by calling 717-768-1501. Fasnachts will be available at the bakery through March 4.

- Contact: 717-768-1501; bird-in-hand.com.

Byers Butterflake Bakery

- Where: 44 W. Main St., Leola.

- When: Available now until Fasnacht Day during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Sunday. On Feb. 21, the bakery will open at 6 a.m.

- Cost: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $5.95 per half dozen, $11.95 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain and powdered.

- More info: Customers can preorder fasnachts by calling 717-656-6803 or emailing info@byersbakery.com.

- Contact: 717-656-6803; byersbakery.com.

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church

- Where: 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

- When: Feb. 20 from 12-7 p.m.; Feb. 21 from 6 a.m. until sold out.

- Cost: $7 per half dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and glazed.

- More info: This is a drive-thru sale, and proceeds support the church's youth ministry programs.

- Contact: 717-394-6771; holyspiritlutheran.org.

Lafayette Fire Company

- Where: 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster.

- When: Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m.; Feb. 21 from 5:30-9 a.m.

- Cost: $15 per dozen, fasnachts come from Bird-in-Hand bakery.

- Flavor options: Powdered and glazed mix.

- More info: Customers can preorder at lfc63.square.site until Feb. 18. There will be a limited amount of fasnachts for sale during pickup days, until sold out. All proceeds go towards Lafayette Fire Company's cancer prevention initiatives.

- Contact: Email communityoutreach@lafayettefire.com; lafayettefire.com.

Marley's Country Goods

- Where: Lancaster Central Market near the North Market Street entrance, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster.

- When: Feb. 21 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Cost: $1.50 for one fasnacht, $8.50 per half dozen, $16 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered, glazed and cinnamon sugared.

- More info: Customers can preorder by inquiring during normal market hours or by calling 717-224-1728. Marley's will also have Long Johns pastries.

- Contact: Visit Lancaster Central Market or call 717-224-1728.

Oregon Dairy

- Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz.

- When: Fasnachts will be available in-store starting Feb. 17. Drive-thru runs from 5:30-10 a.m. Feb. 21 and in-store starting at 7 a.m., continuing until they sell out.

- Cost: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $6 per half dozen, $12 per dozen. Single fasnachts will not be available in the drive-thru and must be bought in store.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and glazed.

- More info: Preorders are encouraged by ordering online. Deadline for online orders is Feb. 18.

- Contact: 717-656-2856; oregondairy.com.

Ric's Bread

- Where: 24 N. Queen St., Lancaster (main store); 23 N. Market St. (Lancaster Central Market).

- When: Feb. 21, in-store from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lancaster Central Market from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Cost: $1.50 for one fasnacht, $8 per half dozen, $12 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain and powdered.

- More info: Preorders are encouraged by calling the main Ric's Bread store. Pickup takes place at either the store or at the market.

- Contact: 717-392-8385; lanc.news/RicsBread.

Robert Fulton Fire Company

- Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.

- When: Feb. 20 from 5-9 p.m., Feb. 21 from 6-10 a.m.

- Cost: $6 per half dozen, $10 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar.

- More info: Preorder by calling the fire department at 717-548-8995. Preorders are due by Feb. 17. There will be some fasnachts for sale the day-of, but organizers recommend preordering. Proceeds benefit the all-volunteer fire department.

- Contact: 717-548-8995; rffc89.com.

Shady Maple Farm Market

- Where: 1324 Main St., East Earl.

- When: Feb. 20-21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in store; Feb. 21 via drive-thru at the farm market's carport from 6-10 a.m.

- Cost: $1.19 for one, $6.49 per half dozen, $11.99 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar and powdered.

- Contact: 717-354-4981; shady-maple.com.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill

- Where: 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz; 301 Rohrerstown Road, East Hempfield Township; 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

- When: Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fasnachts are on sale now and will be through Fasnacht Day.

- Cost: $7.99 per half dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and assorted pack.

- More info: Those interested in preordering can call any Stauffers bakery department.

- Contact: 717-627-7654 (Lititz); 717-397-4719 (Rohrerstown); 717-928-6982 (Mount Joy); skh.com.

Weiser's Market

- Where: 680 Furnace Hills Road, Lititz.

- When: Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Cost: 95 cents for one fasnacht, $5.65 per half dozen, $10.99 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and cinnamon sugar.

- More info: Preorder fasnachts for pickup by calling the store at 717-626-0271. The deadline is Feb. 20.

- Contact: 717-626-0271; weisersmarket.com.