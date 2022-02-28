It's almost time for Lancaster County's favorite pastry-themed holiday, Fasnacht Day.

Fasnacht Day, commonly misspelled as "fastnacht" and "fassnacht," is Tuesday, March 1.

Fasnacht Day is marked on Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras (it's also the last day of the Carnival season), the day before Lent begins.

Traditionally, people in Christian denominations that observe Lent would celebrate with indulgent foods, using up leftover lard and sugar before fasting starts on Ash Wednesday.

It was popular for the Pennsylvania Dutch to use their leftover lard to make fasnachts, the word itself being German, with "fasten" (to fast) and "nacht" (night), or fasting night.

The resulting treat is like a doughnut, but denser.

Here are nine places to celebrate Fasnacht Day in Lancaster County.

Note: Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia has already sold out of its fasnachts. Be sure to check with each venue to make sure there are still fasnachts in stock.

Achenbach's Pastries

- Where: 375 E. Main St., Leola.

- When: Tuesday, March 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., though fasnachts are available year-round.

- Cost: $1.10 for one fasnacht, $6.20 per half dozen, $12 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered, cinnamon sugar and glazed.

- More info: Achenbach's recommends pre-ordering fasnachts by phone for guaranteed fasnachts and easier pickup. King cakes are also available for Mardi Gras.

- Contact: 717-656-6671; achenbachs.com.

Bird-in-Hand Bakery

- Where: Drive-thru tents at the bakery and cafe at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in-Hand, and at Firestone Complete Auto Care at 1530 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

- When: Firestone selling on Feb. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. and March 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; bakery selling via drive-thru on March 1 from 6 to 9 a.m., and normal operating hours inside the bakery.

- Cost: Bakery: $1 for one fasnacht, $6 per half dozen, $12 per dozen. Firestone: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $6.50 per half dozen, $13 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered, glazed and sugared.

- More info: Customers can preorder by calling 717-768-1501. Fasnachts will be available at the bakery through March 5.

- Contact: 717-768-1501; bird-in-hand.com.

Byers Butterflake Bakery

- Where: 44 W. Main St., Leola.

- When: Available now until Fasnacht Day during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Sunday.

- Cost: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $5.95 per half dozen, $11.95 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain and powdered.

- More info: Customers can preorder fasnachts by calling 717-656-6803 or emailing info@byersbakery.com.

- Contact: 717-656-6803; byersbakery.com.

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church

- Where: 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

- When: Feb. 28 from 2 to 7 p.m.; March 1 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until sold out.

- Cost: $6 per half dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and glazed.

- More info: This is a drive-thru sale, and proceeds support the church's youth ministry programs.

- Contact: 717-394-6771; holyspiritlutheran.org.

Lafayette Fire Company

- Where: 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster.

- When: Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.; March 1 from 5:30 to 9 a.m.

- Cost: $15 per dozen, fasnachts come from Bird-in-Hand bakery.

- Flavor options: Powdered and glazed mix.

- More info: Customers can preorder at lfc63.square.site, but stock is limited. There will be a limited amount of fasnachts for sale during pickup days, until sold out.

- Contact: 717-392-5097; lafayettefire.com.

Oregon Dairy

- Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz.

- When: March 1, drive-thru from 5:30 to 9 a.m., in-store for business hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Cost: $1 for one fasnacht, $5 per half dozen, $10 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and glazed.

- More info: Preorders are encouraged by ordering in-store or calling.

- Contact: 717-656-2856; oregondairy.com.

Ric's Bread

- Where: 24 N. Queen St., Lancaster (main store); 23 N. Market St. (Lancaster Central Market).

- When: March 1, in-store from 7 to 11:30 a.m., at Lancaster Central Market from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Cost: $1.25 for one fasnacht, $6 per half dozen, $12 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain and powdered.

- More info: Preorders are encouraged by calling the main Ric's Bread store. Pickup takes place at either the store or at the market.

- Contact: 717-392-8385; lanc.news/RicsBread.

Shady Maple Farm Market

- Where: 1324 Main St., East Earl

- When: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (normal store hours) through Shrove Tuesday. drive-thru pickup available on March 1 from 6 to 10 a.m.

- Cost: 99 cents for one, $5.55 per half dozen, $9.59 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar and powdered.

- Contact: 717-354-4981; shady-maple.com.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill

- Where: 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz; 301 Rohrerstown Rd., East Hempfield Township; 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

- When: March 1 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fasnachts are on sale now and will be through Fasnacht Day.

- Cost: $5.99 per half dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and assorted pack.

- Contact: 717-627-7654 (Lititz); 717-397-4719 (Rohrerstown); skh.com.

Weiser's Market

- Where: 805 Main St., Akron; 680 Furnace Hills Rd., Lititz.

- When: March 1, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Cost: 89 cents for one fasnacht, $5.25 per half dozen, $9.99 per dozen.

- Flavor options: Plain, powdered and cinnamon sugar

- More info: It's recommended to preorder fasnachts by calling one of the Weiser's Markets locations. There will be limited numbers of fasnachts for sale a few days before and a few days after Fasnacht Day.

- Contact: 717-859-2765 (Akron); 717-626-0271 (Lititz); weisersmarket.com.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information for Ric's Bread, which announced Monday it would participate in Fasnacht Day.