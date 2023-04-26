Springtime in the woods can be, for lack of a better term, magical. Where else can you find a thriving being consisting of untold living components progressing through a yearly life cycle of birth, maturation and death, only to be reborn again as the planet revolves around the sun for another go around?

When you view it from that angle, it’s easy to see plants possessing an almost immortality that has benefited animals and humans for millennia. And Mother Nature might just be the greatest farmer of all, with her own wild crop beginning to sprout up with the first warm rays of the sun.

Just as our farmers here at home are busy tending to the soil, so is nature in the wild parts of the county, tending to its crop in the form of wild plants and mushrooms.

Mushrooms are neither plant nor animal, but rather the fruiting body — like an apple on a tree — of a larger underground network of fungi called the mycelium.

A mycelium network is the largest living organism on our planet, with some spanning acres underground. The oldest network has been calculated to be roughly 1 billion years old from a fossilized mycelium. It sounds hyperbolic and unbelievable, but fungi have been an important farmer on our planet for a long, long time.

Whether it’s a lingering effect of a pandemic that severely reduced social interaction or the ever-rising tab at the grocery store, there’s been a noticeable increase in interest for home cooks to forage for their own local and wild foods such as mushrooms.

Approach with caution

Safety is of utmost importance when foraging and consuming wild foods for you and your family. Educating yourself and starting small is key.

There are local foraging groups like Eastern Penn Mushroomers (epennmushroomers.org) or experienced individual foragers like Drew “Unkle Fungus” Zimmerman of New Providence, who have hyperlocal knowledge for Lancaster County residents.

Local wild food forager-turned-full-time mushroom farmer Zimmerman made his hobby into a career by starting his farm and business Unkle Fungus LLC. He supplies local restaurants and home cooks alike with mushrooms and plans to extend his product offerings to local honey from his bees and hot sauce from his farm’s peppers.

When foraging, how does Zimmerman make sure what he’s eating is safe?

“Some good resources for safely identifying wild foods are the latest field guides geared to your specific geographical location,” Zimmerman writes in an email. “I always cross-reference with Google or the internet. Google is the best resource in my opinion. Typing keywords in the search that describes the physical features of a plant or mushroom with location can direct you fairly close to your target.”

If you are not 100% of what you are about to consume or serve to your family, do not consume it and discard it immediately. Whether mild or severe, foodborne illness is nothing to leave to chance and will be an expensive lesson to learn. Successful foragers are known to say, “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Most mushroom and wild food experts recommend that you start small with foods you are certain enough to eat and see how your body reacts. Even food products that aren’t wild can have adverse effects on you.

If reading that might have just scared you out of foraging, take comfort in the fact that our local independent retailers and some larger grocery store chains carry farmed versions of these ingredients that you can safely and comfortably substitute without anxiety-inducing questions like “Do you have the right mushroom or its poisonous cousin?”

What’s growing

For those brave foragers ready for the new challenge, what exactly can you expect this time of year in our woods?

“Pennsylvania has a diverse abundance of wild foods available this time of year starting in late March to early April/mid-April,” Zimmerman says.

Here are some of the first edible plants Zimmerman says to look for.

— Mustard garlic’s florets, leaves and late-season seeds are edible and have a slightly spicy garlic flavor.

— Onion grass can be found on most lawns and fields. Its grasses and bulbs are edible and very tasty. Similar to chives, it has a slightly spicy onion, leek and garlic flavor.

— Wild brassicas or mustards are common, as well. They are usually found in rural areas along roadsides and in mowed sections of land early-to-mid spring. The young leaves are meaty and have a nutty flavor. The bright yellow flowers are very nutty and sweet as well. Zimmerman recommends them in raw salads.

— Dandelions have the benefit of the entire plant being edible and medicinal. From flower to leaves to root, this plant is often seen as a nuisance in lawns but plays a very important role in the edible landscape for humans and or other animals in early spring. The plant becomes bitter and intolerable in mid-to-late spring.

— Ramps are one of the more sought-after spring plants and are highly coveted. They are a wild leek that grows in the Northeast. They have a strong garlic-onion flavor related to leeks. This highly coveted plant population should be considered when harvesting. It’s important to note ramps do have some poisonous look-alikes that are described as not having a garlic or onion smell. Be sure to research what you harvest to be certain you have a ramp safe to consume. Only take the leaves, rather than uprooting the whole plant, so it can reproduce.

The marvelous morel

Someone interested or experienced in wild food foraging doesn’t usually have to go far in their search to find conversations about the morel mushroom. Elusive, famous, and coveted, this sizable wild mushroom with a deep rich flavor can be considered the king of spring wild food finds.

Most morel hunters will at the very least be secretive about where they find any of these mushrooms, because of their rarity and culinary qualities. Few are willing to give up the details about a good hunting spot. And the competition can get heated, since restaurants and suppliers have been known to pay $30 or more per pound of morels.

Part of what also creates the frenzy is the narrow window these mushrooms grow here. “The life cycle of a morel mushroom is generally two weeks,” said Zimmerman.

Morels will sprout at different times in the country as the weather and the ground begins to warm from the winter freeze. When the temperature stays above 40 degrees overnight, and the early mornings are warmer, you can enjoy prime mushroom hunting time that can be considered by many mushroom foragers in Pennsylvania to end around Mother’s Day.

If you want to try your hand at morel hunting this year, start your search at the base of dead or dying trees. Carefully circle the tree making a larger pass each time. Pay close attention to layers of dead leaves and plant matter looking for the mushrooms to be poking out from beneath them. Other areas of interest are where the soil has been affected by moving water or if the vegetation has been cleared away by fire the previous year.

Like any recipe, nature requires specific amounts of certain ingredients to produce these wild delicacies.

“Lancaster County has an abundance of these important factors,” Zimmerman says. “A diverse host tree population, correct soil conditions, and weather patterns help create the correct colorations for morel mushrooms.”

As far as in the personal kitchen of Unkle Fungus, Zimmerman has developed an annual spring tradition by cooking a meal with local, wild foraged food to celebrate the abundance of spring.

“The meal usually includes large ‘stuff-able’ morel mushrooms,” Zimmerman says. “This year I made scallop-stuffed morel mushrooms cooked in beef tallow, with a garlic/herb cream sauce that included ramp leaves and raw asparagus from my garden. It was off-the-charts delicious.”

STUFFING MIX FOR MUSHROOMS OR PASTA SHELLS

This mix should serve as a fun seasonal version of a classic filling for several dishes. If you or the people you cook for don’t care for mushrooms, you can choose the popular stuffed shells baked with your favorite pasta sauce.

Adapted by Brandon Rapp from AllRecipes.com and MarthaStewart.com.

Ingredients:

1 (32 oz) container ricotta cheese

1 cup chopped ramps (scallions or chives will work too)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Mix eggs and ricotta cheese in a large bowl until the mixture is uniform and smooth.

2. Add ramps and garlic, and mix. When you have a uniform mixture, add salt and pepper; mix again.

For morels (or store-bought mushroom caps, like portobello):

3. Heat your oven to 350 F.

4. Prepare 4-8 morels or 6-8 portobello caps, depending on size. Cut your morels in half lengthwise and soak them in a bowl of cool water for at least 4 minutes, making sure to wash off any dirt. Place on a cloth or paper towel and gently pat dry.

5. Spoon your cheese mixture uniformly into the cavity of the morels.

6. Place in a greased baking dish or sheet tray and bake for around 20 minutes until tender depending on the size of your morels and the cheese filling has begun to melt. For added flavor, brush some melted butter on top of the filled morels just prior to placing them in the oven.

For stuffed shells:

3. Boil 1 package of dried pasta shells in salted water for 7-10 minutes until the pasta is tender but still firm (al dente).

4. Drain the pasta and rinse with cool water. 5. When the pasta is cool to the touch, spoon the cheese mixture into them and place the shells in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

6. Cover the filled pasta with a jar of your favorite pasta sauce and top with some mozzarella or Parmesan cheese before placing it into the oven at 350 F for 35-60 minutes. The cheese stuffing should be melting and the sauce at the edges of the baking dish should be bubbling.