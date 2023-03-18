The first day of spring often brings with it sunshine, warmer temperatures ... and sweet treats.

As they do each year at this time, some area eateries will be handing out free or discounted ice cream and other goodies Sunday and Monday to greet spring.

Spring officially starts with the vernal equinox at 5:24 p.m. Monday.

Here are some of the giveaways and special events surrounding the event.

Sunday, March 19

— Lickity Split, 209 E. Main St., New Holland, will be handing out one small dish of ice cream free to each customer to celebrate the beginning of spring.

The annual event runs from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant. The restaurant, usually closed on Sunday, will be open just for this event.

Monday, March 20

— Each year, Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, introduces its newest artisanal ice cream flavor on the first day of spring.

The bakery, at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, will hold a Spring Fling on Monday, and serve up $1 scoops of 17 different ice-cream flavors from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of those flavors will be Bird-in-Hand’s new Monster Cookie Dough, Terry Buda Moser, director of sales and marketing, said in an email.

The ice cream has mini M&Ms, chocolate chips and white chocolate morsels, along with Bird-in-Hand’s house-made cookie dough and a peanut butter swirl.

From 12:30 to 5 p.m., ice cream will be available outdoors at a tent. There will be a bounce house, in addition to Bird-in-Hand’s petting zoo and playground for the kids.

Saturday and Monday, March 18 and 20, Bird-in-Hand also is doing a benefit raffle for Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, with a variety of prizes available, Moser said in an email.

Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

— Monday marks the 31st anniversary of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard's free Italian ice giveaway for the first day of spring.

Everyone who visits a participating Rita’s location that day will receive a free Italian ice in the flavor of the customer’s choice.

A new flavor, Gummy Bear Ice, will be introduced Monday at Rita’s.

All 29 Rita’s locations across the region will be participating in the giveaway, according to a news release. You can find a Rita’s location at ritasice.com.

In addition, from now until Monday, all Rita’s app users will have the opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes for a chance to win free ices for a year by using the promo code SPRING23.

— Also on Monday, participating Dairy Queen locations across the country will be offering their traditional giveaway of one free small vanilla soft-serve ice-cream cone per customer to celebrate spring.

The offer is good all day, while supplies last. To find the nearest location, visit dairyqueen.com.