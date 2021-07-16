Although the 2022 PA Farm Show is six months away, popular Farm Show food will be available at the GIANT Expo Hall at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Summer Food Fest runs Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is free and seating will be provided for guests while they eat.

The food fest includes some of the PA Farm Show’s most popular items, including Dairymen’s milkshakes, PA Potato Cooperative's potato donuts and fries and Pennsylvania fried mushrooms.

Traditional Farm Show food court vendors will be available at the event, as well as general concessions vendors including Snyder’s Concessions, Nana’s Cookies and Sherri’s Crab Cakes.

PA Preferred Marketplace vendors are also at the event, including Blind Spot Nutbutters, Hillbilly’s Jerky, Whiskey Hollow Maple, Whispering Brook Farm and others.

Additionally, the PA Farm Show has arranged for some AgExplorer Stations to be available at the event. AgExplorer Stations provide opportunities for agriculture learning through organizations like the Friends of Farm Show, Dauphin County 4-H, Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov.