When Pittsburgher Susan Roland learned that her grandson would be having a July wedding near Lancaster, she started baking. In May. About 200 dozen cookies. “I had them in my neighbors’ freezers, my freezer,” Roland says. “We left on a Thursday because it was a Friday wedding. My husband packed them up in coolers in the back of our truck and we just drove them out the four hours.”

Her daughters also baked cookies for guests to enjoy at the reception at Stoltzfus Homestead and Gardens in Gordonville.

“It was a big hit. A lot of people there didn’t even know about the Pittsburgh cookie tradition,” Roland says. “But they ate them.”

Wedding cookie tables — famously associated with western Pennsylvania’s largest city but which also make appearances at fire halls in rural communities throughout the state — have popped up at other venues around Lancaster County.

Kallie Bucsok and her husband, Ryan Frye, had one in October at their reception at Osbornia Farm Wedding and Event Venue in Little Britain Township. Kallie is from Pittsburgh and has attended plenty of cookie table receptions.

She wasn’t intent on having one at her own. Her mother was.

“I’ll be honest with you, my mom was driving me crazy with that cookie table,” she says. “But once it got closer, and once I saw all the cookies she had made, it really was impressive. Everyone loved it.”

The bride even found a sign on Facebook Marketplace that said: “All You Need is Love and a Pittsburgh Cookie Table.”

The couple live in Maryland, which is where Ryan grew up. They chose Lancaster County for the reception to keep it inside Pennsylvania in deference to Pittsburgh family members who would be traveling the turnpike.

All attendees were treated to a spread featuring several cookie varieties including some of her mother’s specialties like the round little chocolate and peanut butter marvels known as buckeyes. Ryan’s mother made thumbprint cookies. She didn’t know about the table tradition before her son got engaged.

“She does now,” Kallie says.

Additional cookies came from other relatives and friends who were accustomed to chipping in cookies.

How it started

“We have them in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio because we grew up with that,” says Karen Laszlo, one of the authors of “The 25 Must Have Cookies at Your Wedding Table: a Pittsburgh Tradition.”

“It started in the early 1900s because people couldn’t afford cakes. So everyone got together and had these cookie tables,” she says. “Now if you don’t have a cookie table in Pittsburgh people are like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Today Laszlo lives near the University of Colorado where she teaches and will on occasion talk cookie tables with her students. She says they all tell her they want one, which is one of the reasons she’s recently given renewed attention to weddingcookietable.com, a domain she has had for years.

“About three weeks ago I hired an intern to help me revamp this and get it moving again,” she says. “We think it actually could go nationwide because of the changes we’re seeing happening in the wedding industry.”

Among them is a move away from massive cakes and toward dessert tables in general.

“Especially the older people. They like to see their cookies on the table. I’m 38 and I like to see my cookies on the table,” says Laszlo’s niece, Kearstin Sarver, who also worked on the cookbook. “I make them with my children. … When someone gets engaged in our family that’s the first question. What cookie are we going to make?”

Tables are often loaded down with marzipan peaches, pizzelles, Russian tea balls, shortbread, snickerdoodles and such. Some are made fresh right before the wedding. Others may spend a month or more in a freezer so that those bakers who are doing the heavy lifting can pace themselves.

In many families when a Pittsburgh wedding hits the calendar, relatives and close friends just assume they’ll be cranking out at least a batch or two.

But in places like Lancaster County — where the cookie table tradition isn’t baked in — it might take a bit more explaining to request not only the pleasure of someone’s attendance, but also their baked goods.

“It’s like french fries on a salad,” Sarver says. “Outside of Pittsburgh people might look at you like you’re crazy.”

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask, she says.

Laszlo suggests looking for what friends or relatives do well.

“I’m famous for my sugar cookies. And chocolate chip. And, well, peanut butter. Those are the ones that everybody knows me for. So they could easily call me and say, ‘Would you mind doing five dozen sugar cookies for the wedding?’ ” she says. “A lot of people take intense pride because you just approached them for something that you treasure with them. Five dozen cookies? That’s not a big deal.”

Bakers just drop them at the home of the mother of the bride or whoever is arranging the table and mission accomplished, Laszlo says.

A family tradition

Jacob Martin — the first of Roland’s seven grandchildren to get married — says the cookie table at his 2021 reception was basically automatic.

“My mom, my aunts and my grandma,” Martin says. “They just kind of told me, ‘Hey, if your venue has a spot, we’re going to bake all these cookies.’ ”

While his wife, Sarah, was partial to a minty variety, his favorites were his grandmother’s signature lady locks. Roland fills those with a mixture of vanilla pudding, sugar, Crisco, milk and vanilla. She also made those for her children’s weddings and more recently her own 50th anniversary party, which featured a cookie table nod to the one family and friends filled for her a half-century ago.

“I enjoy baking,” Roland says. “I’m 68. I hope I hang in there to bake these cookies for all the other grandkids.”

5 COOKIE TABLE TIPS -- How many cookies should you have? Answers varied greatly when that question was posed this year on the Facebook group “The Wedding Cookie Table Community.” But many responses fell in the range of 6 to 12 cookies per guest. -- To-go bags or boxes are a well-established must. Opinion is a bit more divided on whether to identify individual cookies with labels. That debate also played out on the aforementioned Facebook group, which is followed by lots of Lancaster County residents, at least some just there for the recipes. -- You’ll find other recipes with a western Pennsylvania/eastern Ohio flair in cookbooks like “The Belt Cookie Table Cookbook” and “The 25 Must Have Cookies at Your Wedding Table: a Pittsburgh Tradition.” That book’s sister website, weddingcookietable.com, lists several that aren’t in the book -- You can find on Etsy and elsewhere cookie table swag such as replicas of Pittsburgh bridges made specifically to hold cookies. -- Check your venue. Rules against outside food at some Lancaster County locations put the kibosh on cookie tables. Best tell Burgh relatives before they start baking.

Here are some recipes to use if you're looking to add a cookie table to a wedding:

SUSAN ROLAND’S LADY LOCKS

When Susan Roland’s grandson got married in Lancaster County in 2021, she whipped up dozens of these in her Pittsburgh kitchen before loading them in coolers and transporting her specialty along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. These cookies are sometimes known as “clothespin cookies,” as small metal pins are used to create ridges in the dough.

Makes between 6-8 dozen.

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

1 1/2 cups softened butter

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Crisco

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

1 teaspoon vanilla

Powdered sugar

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 F. Blend the flour, butter and sour cream and refrigerate overnight.

2. Roll thin and cut into 1-inch strips. Roll on lady locks pins. Seal ends with a dab of water.

3. Bake at 350 F for 8-10 minutes. They should be crispy but not brown.

4. For the filling, blend Crisco and sugar. Add the pudding, milk and vanilla. Whip on high until well blended. When lady locks are cool, use a pastry bag to fill them.

5. Dust with powdered sugar and serve. They will freeze for months.

AUNT BETH’S BUCKEYES

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Rebecca Logan’s relatives and friends cranked out an overflowing cookie table when she got married years ago in Pittsburgh. The popular buckeyes came from Beth Puko, her aunt, who is a fabulous baker. Well aware that Logan’s kitchen skills are basic at best, Puko had — until asked to share with readers — hesitated to pass this recipe to her niece as the technique can be tricky and Logan’s frustration seemed inevitable. Even slightly better bakers, however, are likely to enjoy. “They are tedious,” Puko says. “I have to mentally prepare and not be in a hurry.”

This might make about 4 dozen. Puko has never actually counted.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup softened butter or oleo

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 package (16 ounces) powdered sugar

1 package (12 ounces) chocolate chips

4 tablespoons Crisco

Directions:

1. Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla and powdered sugar with hands, forming a smooth dough. Mixture will be very stiff.

2. Shape the dough into balls, using 2 teaspoons for each. Place on wax paper and refrigerate.

3. Melt chocolate chips and Crisco together in the top of a double boiler that’s over simmering — not boiling — water. Pour that into a small bowl or measuring cup.

3. Remove peanut butter balls from the refrigerator. Insert a toothpick into each ball and dip 3/4 of the way into the chocolate. Return to the wax paper.

4. Remove pick and refrigerate for 30 minutes or longer until the chocolate is firm, not sticky. Store in plastic containers with fresh pieces of wax paper between layers.