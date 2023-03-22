When it comes to feeding kids, Brett Geesey, a Ronks-based chef and father, is urging folks to think beyond the basics — and to get their children involved in the process. As a chef at the Fulton Steamboat Inn in Lancaster, food is a significant part of Geesey’s day-to-day life. Last year, Geesey decided to share that interest with his now 4-year-old son, Jameson — and has quickly seen his son develop a love for cooking and a desire to taste new foods he might not otherwise have been exposed to.

“I kind of grew up not eating a lot of different types of food, and then I got into cooking,” Geesey says. “I was thinking, ‘Hey Jameson, do you want to start cooking with me?’ He just loved every second of it. I figured out that when you start them off early, they are more inclined to try the food because they’re making it with you.”

And, it’s a way for a parent and child to spend quality time together.

“[Cooking together] is a great family bonding process,” Geesey says. “We’re in the kitchen together, having fun, making food, trying new things, and eating different types of food.”

Katie Geesey — Brett’s wife and Jameson’s mom — is not in the food world herself; she works as a certified nursing assistant. But she has enjoyed seeing her husband and son spend time together in the kitchen.

“It’s awesome to see them bond and make those memories as [Jameson is] growing up,” she says.

She continued, “Jameson is always asking to cook… always wanting to get into the kitchen and try new foods.” She cites the father-son duo’s fried chicken as her favorite recipe so far.

As Geesey saw his son’s interest in cooking grow, he decided to start a Facebook group to chronicle their culinary journey and offer tips to other parents. The Facebook group — “parents teaching their children how to cook” — has grown quickly, with more than 1,100 members (at the time of print).

“The great thing, too, about this [Facebook] page is that it’s not only us posting,” Geesey said. “There are other parents getting involved and posting, they’re creating memories with their children and cooking with their children.”

LEARN MORE To see the “parents teaching their children how to cook” Facebook page, visit lanc.news/kidscooking23.

Growing up, Geesey did not often feel welcome in his mother’s kitchen as she cooked, explaining that he wishes he had been able to learn more from her at the time. Later, when his parents split, he often watched food shows with his father.

As a teenager, he began cooking simply to feed himself — but he ended up loving it.

“At 14-years-old, I was like, ‘All right, I’m hungry. I have to make food’ and then I started liking it,” Geesey says. “I started watching the cooking shows and it just kind of went off from there. I got my first job in a kitchen at 17.”

At the age of 21, Geesey earned his first head chef role at the now-closed Bullfrog Inn in Georgetown, Bart Township.

“I loved [that job],” Geesey says. “I started making and creating foods, and then moved forward, and then my son happened, and I was like, ‘You know, let’s just start something fun together.’”

And together, Geesey and Jameson have made everything from breakfast frittatas to alfredo with steamed shrimp, deep fried oysters to mac and cheese.

As they’ve spent time in the kitchen, Geesey has seen his son’s palette expand notably.

“There are so many different types of food out there, and you’re never going to know if you like it or not unless you try it,” Geesey says. “That’s basically what he’s doing right now. And he loves it. I cannot get him out of the kitchen.”

At this point, Geesey says, Jameson makes his own breakfast each morning (with his father’s supervision).

“I don’t make his breakfast anymore,” Geesey says with a laugh. “I just turn the stove on and throw the butter in the pan, and I just watch him. He cracks his eggs, throws them in the pan, and he knows when they’re done.”

Safety comes first in their kitchen. With Geesey supervising, a number of rules in place and many hours spent cooking together, he now feels confident teaching his son some more advanced skills.

“I’m actually teaching my son knife handling skills at 4 years old,” Geesey says. “We are going a little bit more advanced in some of our stuff.” (Geesey has shared videos of these knife skills in the “parents teaching their children how to cook” Facebook group.)

This father-son duo has learned a number of life lessons together in the kitchen, beyond Jameson’s burgeoning culinary skills.

“It’s a great thing because not only is it teaching them how to cook, it’s also teaching them a little bit of work ethic,” Geesey says “Jameson always says, ‘I have to wash my hands, we have to clean up as we cook’... And they can keep those memories throughout their lifetime.”

TIPS FOR COOKING WITH KIDS Safety first. “One of the biggest tips that I have learned when you’re starting out young, like we did, is to always keep the handle of the pan as far away as possible,” Geesey offered as an example. “Most of it is just being there… [Jameson] brings a chair over, and the back of the chair always faces the oven so he can’t fall into a frying pan. That’s another huge safety measure that we have put into place.” Messes are to be expected. “When you’re cooking with your children, messes are going to happen,” Geesey explained. “It’s going to happen. What you have to do is just say, ‘It’s okay. We clean up when we cook’.” Encourage kids to sample new foods. “The more that you cook with your children, the more they are going to say, ‘Oh, I’ll give it a try.’ That’s all it takes — if you try it, that’s amazing. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. But, you tried it,” Geesey said. Start young. "Teaching them young lets them learn a little bit better because their brain is like a sponge,” Geesey shared. “So they just take everything in.”