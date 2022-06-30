A Conestoga Valley High School graduate and her husband will be featured in tonight's episode of "Restaurant: Impossible," as chef Robert Irvine tries to renovate their restaurant and draw in more customers.

Taylor Reed Mulaj, who went to Conestoga Valley High School, and her husband Giorgio Mulaj own the restaurant Texas Cowboy BBQ in Abilene, Texas.

For the uninitiated, "Restaurant: Impossible" is a reality show that brings Irvine to restaurants to determine how restaurateurs can upgrade their business with a two-day goal and $10,000 budget in mind.

For Texas Cowboy BBQ's episode, the TV Guide prompt reads, "Robert Irvine travels to Texas Cowboy BBQ in Abilene, Texas, to meet George and Taylor, co-owners with a marriage and a restaurant on the rocks. Taylor wants to be a bigger part of the restaurant, but George is closed off, angry and unable to accept help."

(Mulaj's name is written as Giorgio, George and Gjergj in different settings.)

The crew with "Restaurant: Impossible" filmed the restaurant's grand re-opening on March 22.

The episode debuts on streaming services fuboTV and Discovery+ today, and will air on the Food Network at 8 p.m.