Previously enclosed inside a single private suite, the arcade now encapsulates three suites and can hold up to 180 people. Over 60 pristine pinball machines line the wall, with the opposite side providing a sizable view of the entire stadium.

Director of culinary operations Michael White says that a full-time event coordinator has been hired strictly to book parties and events for the space, with future plans to have the space available to book beyond the end of the baseball season. Currently, the space can be rented on the Lancaster Barnstormers website for game days and non-game days alike.

“What's funny is, you come in, you'll see the kids who have no clue what the thing is," White says, motioning to the pinball machines. "And then you see the adults are being nostalgic and playing them, it's unusual to watch."