How will fans chomp down in Clipper Magazine Stadium during this Barnstormers’ season?
Here’s an estimate, rounded up, from concessions manager Josh Bauman.
Peanuts – 500,000
Popcorn – 1,500,000 kernels
Burgers – 15,000 (3,000 pounds)
Beers – 55,000 (8,500 gallons)
Lemonade – 1,500 gallons
Nacho cheese – 250 gallons
Soft pretzels – 10,000
Hot dogs – 25,000 (5,000 pounds)
Hot dog buns – 25,000
Ice Cream – 1,250 gallons
A quick look at prices for the 2023 season
Triple Play Tots (sour cream and chive Tater Tots with shredded cheddar, bacon bits, chipotle ranch, green onions) - $14
Jumbo turkey leg - $14
Fresh-popped popcorn - $5
Craft hot dog of the week - $7.50
Domestic beer - $6
Jersey Shore Fry Company fries - $6
Korean BBQ glazed boneless pork ribs - $7
Spinach, sausage and ricotta-stuffed mushrooms - $5
Fuddrucker’s cheeseburger and fries - $14
Blazin’ J’s chicken garden salad - $10
Lancaster Silverball Retro Arcade
On the non-food side of things, Clipper Magazine Stadium’s newest attraction is the fully revamped Lancaster Silverball Retro Arcade.
Previously enclosed inside a single private suite, the arcade now encapsulates three suites and can hold up to 180 people. Over 60 pristine pinball machines line the wall, with the opposite side providing a sizable view of the entire stadium.
Director of culinary operations Michael White says that a full-time event coordinator has been hired strictly to book parties and events for the space, with future plans to have the space available to book beyond the end of the baseball season. Currently, the space can be rented on the Lancaster Barnstormers website for game days and non-game days alike.
“What's funny is, you come in, you'll see the kids who have no clue what the thing is," White says, motioning to the pinball machines. "And then you see the adults are being nostalgic and playing them, it's unusual to watch."