Editor's note: This story initially ran April 28.

The Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue returns to Long’s Park Today, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 69th annual chicken barbecue, which has been recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records as the largest one-day chicken barbecue event, is back to its traditional third Saturday in May slot at Long’s Park after being postponed in 2020 and moved to an October date in 2021. The event is co-sponsored by Blessings of Hope, the Leola nonprofit food dissemination center.

Civitas Lancaster is the successor organization to the Sertoma Club, which previously ran the chicken barbeque.

Volunteers prepared more than 15,000 chicken dinners to serve on the day of the event. This year’s barbecue also includes craft beer available in the Civitas / Wacker Brewing Company Beer Garden. Dine-in and take-out options are available during the event, and pick-up lines have been doubled to help speed up service at the event, which regularly draws thousands of cars to Long’s Park.

Tickets to the chicken barbecue are available on the day of the event for $13 at civitaslancaster.org.

Proceeds from the event benefit Long's Park improvement projects, programs for at-risk youth and other local nonprofits.