When Achenbach’s Pastries in Leola lost its primary cake decorator earlier this year, the 68-year-old bakery struggled to hire a replacement and stopped taking wedding cake orders. “We did finally find somebody. She decorates cakes and does a really good job. But we still aren’t taking wedding … orders, unless they want whoopie pies and pastries and things like that,” says David Burkholder, one of Achenbach’s owners. “Nothing like two- or three-tier cakes.”

Traditional wedding cakes require a veteran decorator’s touch, he says. June Achenbach — the semi-retired daughter-in-law of the couple who founded the bakery in 1954 — will likely be doing a few upcoming wedding cakes that were ordered far in advance, Burkholder says. He hopes those will be opportunities for Achenbach, who still helps out part time, to further the new hire’s training.

“Hopefully she can pass it on to this new person and we’ll go from there. You figure with Oregon Dairy and Shady Maple and places like Stauffer’s … and Byers up here in Leola … there a lot of places that need decorators and only so many decorators to go around,” Burkholder says. “And there just aren’t as many of them as there used to be.”

Theresa Taylor has watched cake decorator ranks dwindle dramatically since her early days running the bakery at Musser’s Markets in Quarryville, which was sold a few years ago to Giant. She now owns Tempting Treats by Theresa in Lampeter.

“There was a time when I had four experienced cake decorators at Musser’s,” she says. “We were cranking it out. A lot of those girls were self taught. I was self taught, mostly. I went to classes later on.”

Growing up, Taylor wanted to be an artist. Cakes still feed that part of her. She went to work after high school for a then-brand-new Weis Markets in Kendig Square. She fried doughnuts there and other places, including a long-gone family restaurant in Willow Street that had a bakery below. There Taylor made friends with the women who decorated cakes and would clock out from her shift and go straight to watch them and learn.

“I was allowed to just play. And once I started figuring it out, they needed help, so I would help them,” she says. Eventually she landed at Musser’s and grew a loyal cake following. She stayed for a bit when Giant bought out that chain, then went into business for herself.

Among Giant’s offerings are predesigned images that staff apply to cakes. But its stores still need people to add icing accents and write Happy Birthday Whomever.

Giant placed “urgently hiring” cake decorator postings on Indeed.com over the summer for at least five Lancaster County locations. However, officials with that Carlisle-based supermarket chain aren’t viewing cake decorators as a particular challenge at a time when employers face an overall difficult hiring environment.

“It appears to really just be a coincidence that we have a few openings for cake decorators in Lancaster,” says spokeswoman Ashley Flower. “We are always looking for team members to join our family, especially those with specialized skillsets.”

Laborious creations

Finding specialized help at any level of the food business is a challenge today, says Lancaster chef Cedric Barberet, who was classically trained in his native France, was named in 2016 as one of the top 10 pastry chefs in America by Dessert Professional Magazine and won “Chopped Sweets” on the Food Network in 2020.

Barberet, who operates Bistro Barberet & Bakery on East King Street, can definitely do cakes. Once the executive pastry chef at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, he made the cake for the 2005 wedding of Donald and Melania Trump.

He will still decorate cakes today. So will his assistant. But they will often refer specialized orders to other establishments. Among the swankier ones in Lancaster is House of Clarendon with its towering wedding creations and accents like edible gold, lace appliques and cascades of fresh flowers.

“That’s what they do, that’s what they specialize in,” Barberet says. “They can take care of that and charge whatever needs to be charged.”

With so many things other than cake on his menu, Barberet limits that kind of work.

“It’s a job on its own. It takes time … two, three, four hours of labor just to do that cake,” he says. “If someone wants to do that, they can. And I’m sure they will be successful if they’re good at it.”

From flowers to surfing bearded dragons

Back in Lampeter on a Friday afternoon, Taylor is decorating cupcakes for a late-summer graduation party, making perfect swirls with each quick wave of her wrist. Next to her is a 28-pound tub of buttercream icing. She goes through a dozen of those tubs every two weeks and is pretty sure she has carpal tunnel syndrome. “It comes and goes,” she says. “I’ve been doing it so long I’m used to it.”

Taylor says her penmanship is better with icing than with ink on paper. That’s a skill she says pastry arts programs just aren’t driving home. She remembers the teacher of one of the last hires she made at Musser’s asking what could be done better in class.

“I told them you don’t even teach them how to write on cakes,” she says. “To me, I would spend more time on those basic things than these off-the-wall ideas.”

She sees a basic foundation as key.

“If they’re doing all these crazy sugar arts things, they better want to move,” she says. “Like to New York. Or Philadelphia. Or another big city. That’s where the market is at for those.”

Icing flowers she loves. The secret to success with those is in the consistency, Taylor says. Cake product vendors are well aware that’s a disappearing art, Taylor says, adding she sees more and more offerings aimed at allowing anyone to decorate cakes.

“You can get premade flowers now. You can get premade pictures …. That is going to start … replacing any talent,” she says. “I don’t use that stuff. But it’s there. I think it’s sad. But I get it. Because the help is not there anymore.”

Taylor’s 20-year-old daughter, Nicole, helps in the bakery but doesn’t decorate cakes.

“She says if I wasn’t so picky, she would have learned by now,” Taylor says.

Her daughter nods emphatically.

“I could do it. But not the way you envision,” says the Millersville University education major, watching her mother ice. “I feel like you get help in every other area, because you’re fine with it. But not with this. This is such a talent.”

True enough, Taylor says.

“That’s a good point. I do bring people in for help. But they don’t touch my cake orders,” Taylor says. “I have to have it a certain way.”

Taylor flips through a cell phone full of recent creations.

“This little girl turned 8. I’ve done every cake for her since she was born,” she says. “Her brother just graduated high school and I’ve done every cake for him including his mom’s baby shower when she was pregnant with him.”

There’s a picture of cupcakes that look like highland cows.

“These were a pain. I’m not posting these because then everyone will want them,” she says. “Is that terrible? I just never want to do these again.”

There are cakes with water and trees that graced a table at Muddy Run Park and a bearded dragon on a surfboard for an animal-loving birthday girl.

“She wanted a pet and her dad told her no,” Taylor says. “So she was getting one on her cake.”

Taylor says she’s got a lot more cakes to decorate in life but doesn’t plan on running a bakery into her old age. She can envision one day working for the one cake supply company she knows that still sends temporary help into bakeries that need an extra pair of hands. A lot more vendors used to do that but stopped, she says.

Well over half the country’s cake decorators are at least 40 years old, according to research by career planning site Zippia.com.

Tadelyn Alvarez falls into the 17% of cake decorators who are in their 20s. She works at her boyfriend’s family’s business, Torres Family Bakery in Lancaster. Alvarez started helping out making subs there a few years back. She watched the family matriarch decorating cakes and wanted to learn from her. Alvarez did and now handles most decorating orders.

“I have an Instagram account and I follow everybody I can who does this. All over the world. And I try to execute what I see,” she says. “I’m a visual learner.”

She adores decorating cakes but would not have guessed four years ago that she would.

“I’m a certified Spanish interpreter. So, honestly, this was the last thing I had in my head,” she says. “It’s not something I ever thought I’d enjoy so much.”