In the past year, several global pop superstars have partnered with McDonald’s to create their own spin on familiar fast-food meals.

Travis Scott has one. J. Balvin and Saweetie have one, too.

So why not Terian Mack?

It started as a joke between friends and musical collaborators – Mack and Dominique Jordan were sitting in Blazin’ J’s on King Street in early July eating lunch, when J’s co-founder Jabron Taylor walked in.

"(Terian) had a hidden agenda, like, 'Oh, Jabron is here, I'm gonna ask him about the meal,’” Jordan says from a table outside of Blazin’ J’s, with Mack looking on. “Ironically, it started as a joke, like, 'Oh yeah, I'm gonna get my own meal!' But whenever he says an idea, I'm like, 'Let's go right now. Let's get it!’”

Taylor, recognizing Mack as a regular patron but not yet as an artist, agreed without much convincing.

"(Jabron) literally texted me as you guys walked out the door and he was like, 'Do you know the guy that comes in here all the time, the rapper?'” says Nicole Taylor, co-owner of Blazin’ J’s. “As soon as I knew it was (Terian), I said let's do it.” Thus, the “T Mack Meal” was born.

The meal is a $20 spin on a Blazin’ J's meal that comes complete with a T-shirt featuring a large QR code that leads directly to a private stream of Mack’s new single “Wish Me Hell.” The meal itself mimics Mack’s larger-than-life stature – it's the hot chicken sandwich that the eatery has become known for, complete with extra hot mayo, extra hot sauce and fries on top.

The meal premieres on Friday, Aug. 6, and the current plan is to feature it at the restaurant for a week, or until the first 100 shirts sell out.

“Honestly, it's called ‘Blazin' J's’ so I went with the J's Way, and it was bomb,” Mack says, describing how he created his perfect sandwich over time. “I'd get the fries and put those on the sandwich, then ask for an extra cup of hot mayo. So, I'd go home, and put the fries and mayo on there. From the first day of open, I was here supporting. I was getting chicken sandwiches from when they opened the doors. My mind was blown with the flavor, the vibe, I love Adam (Serrano's) art as well, so it all makes sense to me.”

Of course, not every customer that walks into Blazin’ J’s could walk in and then leave with their own meal, with no contracts or money changing hands. Co-owner Heather Lewis says that the team-up represents more than mutual respect for good chicken and good music.

“I think your history, our history, it just meshes,” Taylor says, motioning to Mack. “Jabron, who founded Blazin' J's, you take his background coming from the streets, and then bringing all of us together from all walks of life, it tells the youth, 'Hey, it doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't define you — if you bring your community together, you can do anything you need to do, and nobody can tell you otherwise.'"

Not to be overshadowed by the meal, Mack’s single “Wish Me Hell” is the first from his upcoming album, “Independence Day.” “Wish Me Hell” was cooked up back in May in collaboration with L.A. producer Johan Lenox, who has worked with Kanye West and Lil Nas X.

“’Wish Me Hell’ is like my realization of looking at hindsight and that everything that I've been through is part of the journey of becoming who I am now," Mack explains. “And who I am now, I'm a father, I'm an artist. Never in my life have I felt fulfilled, but I'm starting to.”

“When Terian came to us, Jabron was like, 'We've got to do this,’” Taylor adds. “His music is for everyone, not just for a certain generation or demographic. I love that there's no cursing, you just get a positive vibe from his message.”

Beyond an easy partnership with members of a mutual admiration society, Jordan says that what his friend is doing represents more to the community than just a creative way to release a single.

"The best part is that you get quality food (at Blazin' J's),” Jordan says. “And then, we can spend money with people that look like us, that we'll see later. It's just different.”

Mack is modest when it comes to explaining his artistic thought process, but once an idea passes through his head, he doesn’t stop chewing on it until he’s full.

“I'm kind of competitive," Mack says. “I look and see everyone doing the exact same thing, so I try to push the limits, creatively. I researched guerilla marketing — it's not new, it's just that there's people too lazy to do something different.”