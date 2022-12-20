Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, and its shoo-fly pies, were the focus of a "Today" show segment on Tuesday morning.

John and Myrna Smucker, of Bird-in-Hand Corp., appeared on the show to share more about their deep Lancaster County roots and their bakery's shoo-fly pies.

The segment was part of "Family Style with Al Roker," with Craig Melvin filling in for Roker.

“In the heart of Pennsylvania’s bucolic Amish country lies a town with a name that sounds like a familiar adage," Melvin said, introducing viewers to Bird-in-Hand.

“Bird-in-Hand is nestled in Lancaster County," John Smucker said on the segment. "A lot of farming, a lot of agriculture, and a lot of really good, hard-working people."

Cameras showed how Bird-in-Hand Bakery's staff creates the pies, as well as a few scenes of shoppers in the store. Smucker also shared more about his company's, and family's, histories.

But, of course, it all came back to the pie. Smucker shared on the segment that his bakery's version doesn't use the traditional molasses, but rather a light syrup.

"I have it for breakfast, lunch and dinner," John Smucker said. "Not necessarily every day."