When she’s off the clock from running VegFest or Lancaster Farm Sanctuary (where she handles marketing and events), Courtney Kokus likes to keep current on the vegan happenings in Lancaster County, which she says continue to grow. Here’s where Kokus likes to grab a plant-based nosh or treat for various occasions, mixed in with our notes and reporting.

Brunch

Lancaster city is home to several spots that do vegan brunch, or offer vegan-friendly menu items. Her picks include:

Root (223 W. Walnut St.) is “100% vegan and has rotating brunch specials,” Kokus says. (She says the mimosas aren’t too bad, either.)

Rachel’s Café & Creperie (201 W. Walnut St.; 608 Richmond Drive, Manheim Township) is where Kokus goes for crepes (ask for the vegan batter); she has a soft spot for the curry-scented, hummus-filled Mediterranean crepe. Vegan mozzarella and chick’n are among the build-your-own-crepe options.

On Orange (108 W. Orange St.), said Kokus, is where you can order your own short stack of vegan Swedish pancakes paired with vegan sausage. We also noted a baked oatmeal served with walnuts and dried fruit.

Prince Street Cafe (15 N. Prince St.), Kokus likes the “amazing vegan southwest breakfast burrito,” which includes the mung bean-based JUST Egg patty, vegan cheddar and black bean spread. She’s also partial to the plant butter croissant with Everything Bagel seasoning stuffed with a JUST patty and more of that vegan “cheese.”

Ice Cream

For local plant-based ice cream, Kokus heads to Sugar Whipped (77 E. Main St., Lititz), which “has incredible vegan soft serve. Their flavors change every week and it’s always delicious.”

Baked goods

Two spots for vegan treats top Kokus’ list:

“You can’t go wrong with Cinnaholic (1831 Oregon Pike),” Kokus says. “Everything they make is vegan, but they truly make the best cinnamon buns.”

Word of the cashew cheese cheesecake from Norbu (38 N. Christian St.) is spreading so fast that owner Tenzin Norbu is no longer promoting it online. Norbu’s sister, Justine, is making the cashew cheese herself. The menu, an homage to Norbu’s Bhutanese and Nepalese roots, includes several vegan dishes.

Pizza

For a pizza pie, Kokus likes Espino’s Pizza (323 W. Lemon St.), which offers Teese mozzarella (made from pea protein); they get extra points for delivery.

Kokus also gave a shoutout to The Fridge (534 N. Mulberry St.), for its vegan cheese flatbread option, but her perennial Fridge favorite is the “edamame hummus with veggies.”

Special occasion

Kokus has high marks for Zoetropolis (112 N. Water St.), which she says is one of her favorite go-to restaurants. “They have an extensive vegan menu,” Kokus says. “My favorite dinner is the pairing the vegan Caesar salad with the socca-battered mushrooms.”

Sandwiches

Kokus couldn’t decide, so she heaped praise for three local sammies:

“It’s a tie between the tofu banh mi at Rice & Noodles (1238 Lititz Pike) and its sister restaurant Sprout (58 N. Prince St.) and the oyster mushroom po’boy at Root,” Kokus says. Also noteworthy at Root, she said, is the avocado Reuben.

Dining with kids

For an evening out with her two kids, Kokus dubs Decades (438 N. Queen St.) as “our favorite family restaurant.” In addition to the bowling alley and arcade, the menu leans vegan, said Kokus, which includes a Nashville hot chick’n sandwich and crab cakes made from oyster mushrooms.