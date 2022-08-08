Editor's note: This post was originally posted on July 13, 2022, and has been updated to include information about this year's celebrity guest.

After being canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual food festival that offers tastings from food and beverage vendors, along with demonstrations by celebrity chefs, is returning to Lancaster this fall.

Tickets are now on sale for the Taste! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits, to be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Freedom Hall of the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St.

The festival features cooking demonstrations on two stages throughout the festival, plus free samples of food and beverages from a wide variety of local and regional restaurants, food businesses, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Dozens of vendors from across the country have brought their wares to the festival over the past decade.

Chef Ben Robinson, star of Bravo's "Below Deck," will appear at this year's Taste! Lancaster event. "Below Deck," a reality show, follows people who work on luxury yachts. Robinson's culinary experience includes working under Italian chefs in Florence and an apprenticeship at three-star Michelin Star restaurant The Fat Duck in the United Kingdom.

Past Taste! festivals have brought to Lancaster such food personalities as Bill and Giuliana Rancic, musicians G. Love and Eddie Berner; chefs Nicholas Elmi and Fabio Viviani from Bravo’s “Top Chef” competition; and Food Network personalities Robert Irvine, Tregaye Fraser and Ayesha Curry.

Tickets are available for one of three tasting sessions, or “markets”: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Each ticket is $95 per person, plus an online processing fee.

Visit lanc.news/LancasterTasteTix22 to buy tickets.

The show, along with the Philadelphia Taste! show — set for Oct. 21-22 at the Valley Forge Casino & Resort in King of Prussia — are produced by One Step Events of Ocean City, New Jersey, run by Manheim Township High School alumnus Chris Myers.

Actor Kurt Russell is scheduled to sign bottles of his GoGi Wines at the Philadelphia festival.

For information on the two festivals as it becomes available, visit phillytastefest.com.