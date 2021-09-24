If you live outside of the mid-Atlantic region, you may not know what in the world a neck pumpkin is. Think butternut squash with a French horn extension that often is big enough to wrap around your neck like jewelry. I may forever be fascinated by this specimen also known as a Pennsylvania Dutch crookneck squash and in its honor, I share the details for my own spin on pumpkin bread starring neck pumpkin (but of course). Certainly you can make this quick bread with the winter squash of your choosing, but when in Lancaster, why use anything else?

REALLY GOOD NECK PUMPKIN BREAD

Recipe by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 12 servings.

Kitchen notes

—Set aside about 2 hours to roast the neck pumpkin, including time to cool. This can be done a day or two in advance. The 4 1/4 pound neck pumpkin that I roasted for the cake pictured in the photo yielded about 3 cups flesh. That means there’s more than enough for two batches (or I can freeze for later).

—In recent years, I have been adding a small amount of yellow miso paste to quick bread and Bundt cake batters. I’m learning how it adds layers of umami depth and makes spiced batters really pop. The miso paste is completely optional, so don’t let it stop you from making the cake.

—The final dusting of cinnamon sugar before bake time is a trick borrowed from Deb Perlman, the brains behind the long-running blog Smitten Kitchen; it’s a simple extra step that adds a sparkle to the homiest of quick breads.

—Last but not least, I used an 8 1/2-by-4 3/4-inch loaf pan; the batter filled about three-fourths of the pan. Use a loaf pan with similar dimensions.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup neutral oil

1 cup granulated sugar, plus 2 teaspoons for sprinkling

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/4 cups pumpkin puree, ideally from a roasted winter squash

1/8 cup yellow miso paste (optional)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

Pinch ground cloves

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 to 2 tablespoons raw pepitas, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Generously grease a loaf pan with butter or oil spray.

2. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

3. Place the oil and 1 cup of the sugar in the bowl of a food processor or a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. (Plan B: You can do this by hand with a large balloon whisk.)

4. Mix until well blended and creamy, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.

5. Add the eggs, one at a time, blending until the mixture is thick and somewhat viscous.

6. Add the pumpkin puree (and the miso paste, if using), mixing until just incorporated.

7. Pour the baking powder, baking soda, salt, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and cloves directly on top of the batter. Mix until just incorporated (If you are using a food processor, one or two “pulses” should do.)

8. Gradually add the flour, also mixing ever so gently (it’s OK if a few flour specks remain).

9. Pour batter into greased loaf pan.

10. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle all over the top of the batter. Decorate with pepitas, if using.

11. Place in the preheated oven and bake until a skewer inserted in a few places comes out clean, 60 to 65 minutes.

12. Let the cake cool for at least 15 minutes before gently tipping out of pan. Cool completely before serving.