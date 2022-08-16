Beer and pretzels are a classic combination for a reason.

But beer and soft pretzels? Even better. It doesn’t take a genius to combine the two — or, maybe, it takes a certain kind of "Genius."

Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company and Lancaster-based Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, rolled out their craft beer collab called "Is Butter a Carb?" Aug. 15.

“The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer," Evil Genius Beer Company Co-Founder Trevor Hayward wrote in a press release. “We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip.”

The collaboration marks the second time Evil Genius has paired up with a central Pennsylvania business in recent weeks. In July, the brewery announced a partnership with Stoudts, bringing its Oktoberfest beer back to bars for the first time since the Adamstown brewery and pub closed in 2020.

"Is Butter a Carb?" is a 5.5% alcohol-by-volume Oktoberfest-style beer that features toasty, malty and salty flavors balanced by hops. The beer is brewed with German hops and malt and fresh-baked Auntie Anne soft pretzels. According to a press release from Evil Genius, the collaboration marks the first time Auntie Anne’s has been used in a beer before.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Auntie Anne's. We all have such fond memories of their hot, handmade pretzels and that kind of nostalgia is exactly the kind of feeling we love to deliver with our beers. The taste and smell will bring this seasonal beverage to life in a way unlike any other Oktoberfest-style beer before,” Evil Genius Beer Company's national sales manager Kevin Keller said in a press release.

"Is Butter a Carb?" is available in each of the nine states Evil Genius distributes to, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio. The beer will be available for retail store distribution in cans and in kegs for bars and restaurants. The press release notes the price can vary by market but will be around $11.99 for a six-pack.

If you'll be in Philly Thursday night, a free kick-off party takes place at the Evil Genius brewery located at 1727 N. Front St. in Philadelphia 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18. An Auntie Anne’s food truck will be on site.

“We can’t wait for fans of Auntie Anne’s and Evil Genius to get a taste of this fun collaboration,” said Auntie Anne’s director of brand marketing Danika Brown in a press release. “It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels. We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany.”