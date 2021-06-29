It’s warm in Lancaster County, which means it’s the optimal time to adorn yourself with a wide-brimmed hat, shorts and your favorite sandals. And with the pandemic restrictions being lifted, most restaurants and bars are open for indoor and outdoor dining.

That means now is the time to catch up on all the fun summer drinks you may have missed out on last summer.

Here are some drink trends to check out in Lancaster County this summer while you’re soaking up the sun and remembering how to be social.

Seltzers

In 2019, hard seltzer catapulted its way into mainstream alcohol trends – and into beer coolers all over the country – as the drink turned into a cultural phenomenon.

The gluten-free, low-calorie beverage appeals to those with special dietary needs, and is available in many flavors not seen in typical beer selections. Restaurants, bars and brewpubs across Lancaster County have added hard seltzers to their drink lineup over the last two years.

Some local breweries have even started to make their own seltzers, including Iron Hill Brewery in Lancaster, which recently launched their Rivet hard seltzer line.

Currently, Iron Hill features mango and black cherry seltzers in-house, and it also sells a variety pack at select retailers that includes black cherry, mango, orange creamsicle and limoncello.

Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata recently debuted its hard seltzer, which can be served plain or with a variety of different flavors, including cherry, mango, blueberry, passion fruit and watermelon. Flavors can be mixed and matched to make custom drinks.

Non-alcoholic cocktails

One of the biggest summer drink trends may not involve alcohol at all: several restaurants in Lancaster County are offering cocktails, but the booze is optional.

Commonwealth Kitchen and Café in downtown Lancaster is offering “temperance cocktails,” or cocktails that are ready-made without alcohol.

The restaurant is BYOB, and the menu includes booze pairings, but the drinks are designed to be tasty options for those who love brunch but don’t drink, said Michael Sirianni, director of operations.

Options include a take on the Bloody Mary – they call it the Common Mary – and a watermelon mint mojito, rum optional.

Luca, an award-winning restaurant in downtown Lancaster, offers a consistent menu of non-alcoholic cocktails, including a straight-edge negroni with a nonalcoholic aperitif, juniper tea, orange peel and demerara syrup.

Other nonalcoholic drinks include a lemon-basil spritzer and a l’erborista made with amaro.

Different ways to imbibe

Some local restaurants and bars resorted to to-go cocktails – often in serving sizes meant to provide several drinks – after pandemic-related shutdowns made it impossible for people to go out and drink. With restaurants now reopening for indoor and outdoor dining, the rules for booze have once again tightened, though some bar owners are hoping to get an extension.

In the meantime, the way people choose to drink cocktails has evolved, and some of those changes are here to stay.

Tap handles behind the bar aren't just for beer anymore - draft cocktails have become a part of the local drinking landscape. For example, Annie Bailey’s Public House in downtown Lancaster has rotating cocktails on tap, including a Bee’s Knees drink, a Paloma and a few margarita options.

And this summer, refreshing alcoholic drinks aren’t just limited to fancy cocktails, wines and beers - bartenders are experimenting with locally made beers and meads as cocktail ingredients.

Manheim-based Artifice Ales and Mead has a beer-based chocolate milkshake, made with the brewery’s Cunning Irish stout. This sweet summer drink is also available at downtown Lancaster’s Meduseld Meadery.

Mead cocktail Want to make your own cocktail with an unconventional twist? Try the Mead Mule, a new take on the Moscow Mule – a cooling summer classic – that uses mead for a new flavor twist. Here's how to make it: The Mead Mule Ingredients: 4 oz. Meduseld Meadery’s Sweet Root (ginger and maple mead)

2 oz. Vodka (or gin, if you prefer)

.5 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice Directions: Shake the ingredients with ice, then pour over ice and serve with a slice of lime.