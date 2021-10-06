This weekend you can enjoy homemade apple dumplings and be a part of a fundraiser to help the Ephrata Cloister raise money to buy artifacts for its collection.

The annual apple dumpling sale will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the dumplings are sold out on Saturday at the cloister, Apple dumplings are back at this weekend at Ephrata Cloister; sale is museum fundraiser at 632 W. Main St., Ephrata.

The dumplings — apples wrapped in pastry covered in sweet cinnamon syrup — are $5 each. You don’t have to pay the cloister admission fee if you just want to buy dumplings.

Pre-orders are accepted online at lanc.news/DumplingSale2021. Free delivery is available within 10 miles of the cloister for orders of 20 dumplings or more.

In the past, the annual sale has raised money to buy more than 100 one-of-a-kind documents, pieces of furniture, music manuscripts and more for the living-history museum.

For information, visit ephratacloister.org.