Celebrity chef and TV show host Alton Brown will stop by Hershey this fall as part of his upcoming holiday food tour.

The "Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats — The Holiday Variant" tour will stop by Hershey Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The two-hour show will feature cooking demonstrations and audience participation. Visitors can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV," says Brown in a press release.

Brown is known for TV shows like "Good Eats," "Iron Chef America" and "Cutthroat Kitchen."

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. They will be available on Hershey Entertainment's website, as well as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

This isn't the first time Brown has visited the area. Last fall, he hosted a show at the American Music Theatre. Read a Q&A with Brown from before his last show here.

Beyond performing in Lancaster County, Brown has stopped in several local restaurants and businesses. Last fall, he stopped by vendor marketplace Building Character.

In 2016, Brown said that the now-closed Ma(i)son was one of his favorite restaurants. One year later, he shared on social media that Italian restaurant Luca, at 436 W. James St. in Lancaster city, had the "best salad in the world." (LNP|LancasterOnline asked Brown about that visit in 2021, but a representative for Brown said he didn't remember the salad, as he dined at Luca a few years ago.)