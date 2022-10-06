Barbara Hall didn’t grow up in a household where her family baked cookies.

And when her two daughters were young, she wasn’t one of those moms who would whip up a batch of cookies from scratch for them to take to school.

“I grabbed a Toll House cookie cylinder, cracked that thing open, sliced and diced and baked, and that was it,” Hall, 68, recalled during an interview in her Manheim Township home. “I wasn’t a baker at all.”

But about four years ago, not long before retiring from a career in information technology, Hall decided to start a blog through which she could learn something new.

That something new? How to bake cookies and create recipes to share with her readers.

Her blog, filled with 180 cookie recipes she has developed — along with descriptions, background on the cookies and step-by-step process shots — is called “My Cookie Journey,” and can be found at mycookiejourney.com.

Hall’s skill with computers and her lifelong love of photography have supported her on that journey.

Hall came to information systems the way she came to cookie baking — a bit later in life.

“I was working as a waitress most of my years,” Hall said. “I worked in some factories. ... I hit about (age) 38 and I said, I can't do this when I'm 50.”

She started taking computer classes at HACC, “back when it was still Windows 3.1,” she said. “It just intrigued me.”

She earned an associate degree, followed by a bachelor’s in information systems from Albright College. She eventually worked as a director of information technology for the United Way of Lancaster County, and, along the way, earned her master's in workplace training and development from Penn State.

Hall, a native of the Christiana area, is married to Michael Frailey, has two grown daughters and five grandchildren and is expecting her first great-grandchild.

From IT to cookies

In her final years of her 17 with the United Way, Hall said, “I started thinking about what I wanted to do for fun, and I thought, you know, when my kids were little, I never had time (for baking),” Hall said. “I will have time to learn how to do this right now.”

She didn’t want to decorate cakes, and thought a cupcake blog wouldn’t provide enough variety.

“But there's thousands and thousands and thousands of cookies,” Hall said, “and most people like to make their own. ... I figured it gave me something that I could do every week ... and I wouldn't run out of material.”

For the first three or four months, she found existing recipes and baked them, “till I knew what I was doing.” She learned the process quickly, and soon started creating her own recipes.

After setting up her website on WordPress, the early going was a little rocky, Hall recalled.

The initial template she chose was unwieldy, and wasn’t driving much traffic to her site.

She started over after 2 1/2 years, with about 100 recipes to be migrated to a new version of the website. She lost her blog posts in that transfer, so she’s writing new content — introductions, process descriptions and more — to go with each existing recipe. It’s been a gradual process.

Baking weekly

Hall writes new blog entries for about three of those existing recipes each week, and she creates one new recipe and bakes a batch to photograph.

She takes her “process shots” — the ingredients and step-by-step instructions — in the kitchen with an iPhone. She uses her new mirrorless digital camera and a portable studio setup in the corner of her living room to take photos of the final product — winnowing down the 70 to 100 photos she takes for each recipe.

“I just pick a flavor or an ingredient that I want to do that week, and I build a cookie around it,” Hall said.

Recently, she chose dried apricots.

“I made an apricot pinwheel with orange glaze,” she said. “I roll out the dough in a triangle and run dried apricots through a food processor to grind them up.”

She put apricot preserves on the cookie dough, sprinkled the dried apricots and diced walnuts on top, and then rolled and refrigerated the dough for slicing and baking the next day.

And, in working on a recent chocolate cookie recipe, she learned she could balance out the slight bitterness of walnuts by switching to Dutch-process cocoa.

One of her favorite cookies is her black walnut maple cookies with brown sugar icing.

“When I was growing up, my cousin's grandmother made a spice-type cake with brown sugar icing. It was to die for. And I made that cookie in honor of her cake,” Hall said.

While she’s disappointed she’s still not getting as much site traffic she’d like, she anticipates increased interest because she feels autumn is really the start of cookie-baking season, “when the kids are going back to school and the weather starts getting crisp.”

She strives to make a little bit of money through the limited ads she has on her site.

Her next step, she said, is looking for companies she can collaborate with by developing a cookie around one of their ingredients.

And she’d eventually like to explore other regions and cultures and taste how their cookies are made so she can develop additional recipes.

But at heart, this project is about teaching. Just the way she taught computer systems to employees at United Way, Hall wants to teach her readers how to make cookies.

“Most of it is trying to accommodate someone who learns by reading, or learns by pictures. Because there are so many different types of people who learn in different ways.”

