You might know it as a string bean or green bean. (I can still see the french-fried onion casserole of my youth like it was yesterday.) But the green (and yellow and purple) pod now on display at local farm stands is more accurately called a snap bean. Essentially, we are eating the pod (which, if you break in half, makes a snapping noise) versus a fully developed shelling bean growing inside. That “green” descriptor from our childhoods is a reference to the plant’s immature stage of growth rather than color (Exhibit A: the yellow “wax” bean).

No matter your pet name for these pods of summer, now is the time to eat them up while they’re in season. There is an understandable tendency among snap bean lovers to turn pods into pickles (who doesn’t love a dilly bean, after all?), but the snap bean deserves points for its quick-cooking, weeknight-friendly and versatile personality.

There is an irrefutable, elegant simplicity to boiled, steamed or microwaved beans coated with butter, salt and pepper. If the minimalist approach rocks your world, you know what to do. But if you’re ready to branch out a little, we’re serving up a few ideas for consideration. And as always, let us know your favorite way to cook snap beans. You never know; we may publish your recipe later this summer.

Blistered Snap Beans, Two Ways

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil or neutral oil (or swap in 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter)

1 pound snap beans, trimmed as needed

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

Directions:

Step 1: Saute the beans

1. Get a large (12- to 14-inch) skillet or wok good and hot over high heat. (If a bead of water vaporizes within 2 seconds of contact, it’s hot enough.)

2. Drizzle the oil into the pan, tilting until the surface is coated.

3. Add the beans, and with tongs or an offset slotted spatula, quickly and continuously scoop and toss, until blistered and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes (depending on doneness preference).

4. Season with salt. Beans are ready for eating, or you can take things to the next level.

Step 2: Choose your flavor add-ons

Mediterranean style:

1. Stir in 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved and 1/4 cup walnuts or almonds, roughly chopped, and cook until tomatoes collapse, about 90 seconds.

2. Off heat, finish with a handful of whatever leafy herbs you have handy (Any combination of basil, mint, dill, parsley or cilantro will do).

3. Squeeze a lemon half on top, if available (if not, don’t worry). Taste for salt and re-season as needed.

Szechuan style:

1. While beans are cooking, add 1 tablespoon, finely chopped fresh ginger.

2. When beans are tender, transfer to a medium bowl and add 3 to 4 tablespoons of prepared chili crisp. (See below for details. Go gradually; this stuff is spicy and can sneak up on you.)

3. Finishing options include: a drizzle of sesame oil, a handful of unsalted roasted peanuts or chopped fresh cilantro.

Potato and Snap Bean Pie

Snap beans love the cushioning of mashed potatoes, and the potatoes very much appreciate the podded texture in this very comforting, home-spun pie. The mash is enriched with a few beaten eggs and two kinds of cheese, but the pie is flexible enough to go easy on the dairy as needed. As a composed dish with a few different elements, it’s a good idea to taste both the mash and the beans separately to make sure they are seasoned to your liking before they join forces.

Ingredients:

Olive oil or unsalted butter for greasing the pan, plus 4 tablespoons

Medium-grind cornmeal, for lining the pan

1 1/2 to 2 pounds potatoes, washed and quartered (about five medium potatoes; I really like the creamy quality of Yukon Golds for this dish)

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 cloves garlic, 1 left whole

3/4 pound snap beans, trimmed as needed

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup ricotta cheese or cottage cheese, strained

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, or 1 teaspoon dried

1/4 cup fresh parsley and/or dill, chopped

Directions:

1. Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate or ovenproof baking dish. Sprinkle with cornmeal until surface is coated.

2. Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water (at least 4 cups). Add 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1 clove of garlic. Bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender, about 20 minutes.

3. With a slotted spoon or strainer, remove the potatoes and garlic and transfer to a large bowl.

4. Mash until smooth, seasoning with black pepper and more salt as needed. Be sure to taste the potatoes before adding eggs and cheese; you want them to taste seasoned on their own.

5. Return the water to a boil and add the green beans. Cook for 5 minutes. (Plan B: Steam in a microwave for 4 minutes.)

6. Drain the beans and chop into 2-inch pieces. Pat dry with a kitchen towel.

7. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, then add both cheeses, whisking until they are integrated.

8. Add to the mashed potatoes, stirring until well mixed.

9. Preheat oven to 350 F.

10. Thinly slice the remaining clove of garlic.

11. Place a medium skillet over medium heat, and add the olive oil or butter, tilting the pan until the surface is coated. Add the beans, turning with tongs until coated, for about two minutes. Stir in the garlic until evenly distributed, about 1 minute. Off the heat, stir in the herbs.

12. Stir the green bean mixture into the mashed potatoes until evenly distributed. With a rubber spatula, scoop the filling into the prepared pie plate. Garnish with additional grated cheese, as you wish.

13. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until golden. Serve hot.

Makes about four servings. Reheats well.