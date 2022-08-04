This might be one of the only events in Lancaster where you're encouraged to play with your food.

Lancaster Science Factory's A Taste of Science event returns this year on Thursday, Oct. 20, featuring science-themed cocktails, dinner from Frisco's Peruvian Chicken, a raffle, games, trivia, a beer competition and more.

Tickets are $45 and include dinner, games, beer and more. This event is open to people ages 21 and over.

In 2021, tickets sold out before the event.

For more information, visit lancastersciencefactory.org.