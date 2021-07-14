It’s hot, buggy and muggy. I have jet lag. I might get rained on.

That’s what I said out loud to the four walls in my office as I pondered a berry picking trip to Shenk’s Berry Farm in Lititz. “Quit your whining,” said Mother Nature, or whoever was listening. “The fruit shows up when it’s good and ready, not the other way around. You snooze, you lose.”

She was right, of course. Due to travel, I already had put off picking at the beginning of raspberry season. If I wanted in on this year’s harvest, I had better get a move on.

The fields were still wet from storms earlier that day, and the sky above was moody. But I got the all-clear from the nice young woman at the farm entrance, and I had the place pretty much to myself. The birdsong led the way, as did the raspberry perfume, suspended in the languid air as if someone had just squeezed the mist bottle. (After all, the raspberry is a member of the rose family.)

Over the years, I have done my share of picking blueberries and stone fruit, but this was my maiden red raspberry voyage. I quickly learned that raspberries require one’s full attention; unlike the blueberry, color is not enough of a cue. In fact, you must gently tug at the base of each fruit; any amount of resistance means it is not quite ready. Then you need to give it a once-over for mold and teeny insect hangers-on. In short, it’s painstaking work. And it’s a crash course in appreciation for the exorbitant price of packaged raspberries.

Two hours and a few bramble scratches later, I had amassed a stash of six precious quarts. I know it’s cliche to say that they looked like jewels. But these raspberries were truly sparkly and twinkled just so, as if they were winking at me for a job well done. (Bonus: The rain had graciously held off.)

While driving home, I resisted the urge to grab a handful of berries and mindlessly toss them into my mouth. Just as the berries had taught me mindfulness in the fields, I wanted to taste them with complete awareness and all five physical senses. Without exaggeration, they were the most floral, sweet-tart, jammiest, razz-berriest of all raspberries — the best of my entire life.

Were they the best because I picked them myself and “sang for my supper?” (Maybe.) Is it because I communed with nature while I worked? (Highly likely.) Was it a little bit of luck combined with good farming practices by the Shenk family? (No doubt).

But mostly, I think that I hit the raspberry jackpot because I stopped what I was doing and took Mother Nature’s call. I stepped away from the busy-ness of my life to make time for the fruit, which is as dear and fleeting as a sunset. I followed her lead rather than my own.

With a bramble bounty unlike any other of my adult life (and far more than we could ever top our breakfast bowls of granola), I went in pursuit of recipes that would let this magnificent fruit shine, shine, shine.

Enter the berry streusel slab pie from “Pie Squared,” the 2018 cookbook from Frederick, Maryland-based author Cathy Barrow. Made with a shortbread crust (translation: no rolling) in a quarter sheet pan (hence the “squared” reference), this pie is all about the fruit. The cookie crust that forms is a masterful fruit carrier; in fact, I’m not sure I’d want a traditional all-butter flaky crust for fear of competing with the raspberries.

From the outset, I instinctively knew that this pie — especially with my over-the-top fruit haul — would be delicious, no matter its appearance or structure. What I did not anticipate is falling in love at first bite. Typically, I’m the last person in the room to swoon over dessert. But this pie? I could not get enough. Two days later, I retraced my steps and went back to where this fruit fairy tale began. I cannot wait for pie number three.

BERRY STREUSEL SLAB PIE

Adapted from “Pie Squared” by Cathy Barrow.

Makes 12 to 15 servings.

This recipe calls for a 9- by-13-inch sheet pan, also known as a quarter sheet pan, which is a handy all-purpose pan for roasting. Barrow also suggests the boost of a baking stone or pan to ensure a fully cooked bottom crust.

PART 1: SHORTBREAD CRUST

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

1. Using a stand mixer, hand-held mixer or strong wooden spoon, beat the butter and sugar until smooth, lightened in color and malleable (about 5 minutes with the stand mixer).

2. Add the egg yolk and beat until fully incorporated.

3. Add the flour and salt, mixing until you have a crumbly dough that clumps together when you squeeze it in your hand.

4. Transfer the dough to the pan.

5. With pieces no larger than a walnut, press the dough up the sides and well into the corners of the pan before worrying about the bottom.

6. Use a flat-bottomed glass or measuring cup to press and smooth out the dough as uniformly as possible to a thickness of about 1/4 inch.

7. Use a fork to make indentations around the perimeter.

8. Chill for at least 20 minutes.

9. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Place a baking stone, baking steel or inverted sheet pan on the center rack to heat.

PART 2: STREUSEL TOPPING

Ingredients:

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup rolled (not instant) oats

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1/3 cup pecans, almonds, walnuts or pine nuts, chopped

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt.

2. With your fingertips, work the butter into the flour mixture until the butter is integrated and the streusel looks like coarse meal.

3. Stir in the nuts.

PART 3: FILLING

Ingredients:

1 pound blueberries, raspberries or blackberries (or a combination), stems and boo-boos removed

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions:

1. Gently stir everything together in a large bowl.

PART 4: ASSEMBLY

1. Transfer the filling into the chilled crust, spreading evenly.

2. Scatter the streusel over the filling until completely covered.

3. Place the pan onto the preheated pan or baking steel or stone and bake at 350 F until the edges are slightly browned and the filling is bubbling, 25 to 35 minutes.