Last summer, an 8-year-old named Tariq became TikTok-famous for his impassioned ode to his favorite seasonal crop: corn.

“It’s corn, a big lump with knobs,” said Tariq — more widely known as Corn Kid. “It’s got the juice. Can you imagine a more beautiful thing?”

Tariq, whose interview about corn was turned into a song a year ago, has since parlayed his internet virality into a gig as South Dakota’s official corn-bassador. He even appeared at the Tony Awards to promote the corn-centric musical “Shucked.”

While Tariq’s internet moment is one of the past, his question remains. And no, we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.

To celebrate corn season, here are nine recipes using corn from our friends at Lancaster Farming. For more agricultural lifestyle content, visit lancasterfarming.com.

BAKED CORN

“This is our favorite way to serve corn,” shares the Hoovers of Annville, Lebanon County.

Recipe by the Hoovers.

Serves 6 to 8.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 cups corn

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

1-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

1. First, beat eggs in blender.

2. Add remaining ingredients in blender and mix well.

3. Pour into a greased 8-by-8-inch pan and bake at 350 F for 1 hour or until firm.

MACARONI AND SAUSAGE SUPPER

By the Hoovers of Annville, Lebanon County.

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups macaroni

1 pound sausage, browned

1/2 cup onion

1 cup corn

1 package cream cheese

2 cups milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Cook macaroni and drain.

2. Add rest of ingredients and heat until warm.

PARMESAN CORN

By the Hoovers of Annville, Lebanon County.

Ingredients:

6 cups corn

1/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon parsley

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Cook corn.

2. Add rest of ingredients. Heat.

CORN PUDDING

Recipe by Ruth Flory, Waynesboro, Franklin County.

Ingredients:

2 cups corn

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter

Directions:

1. Put ingredients in blender in order listed above.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Pour in a greased 8-by-8-inch casserole dish. Bake at 375 F for 45 minutes.

CORN SALAD

Recipe by Ruth Flory, Waynesboro, Franklin County.

Ingredients:

For salad:

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can black beans

1 sweet red or orange pepper, chopped fine

1 sweet onion, chopped fine

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 bag chili corn chips, crushed

For dressing:

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

2 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup sugar

Dash of pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 cup vinegar

Directions:

1. Mix dressing ingredients.

2. Mix salad ingredients.

3. Add dressing to salad, mix and serve.

SCALLOPED CORN

Recipe by Anna Mary Eberly, Dundee, New York.

Ingredients:

1 pint corn

2 eggs

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients in order given. Pour into buttered casserole dish.

2. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes or until solid on top.

TIP

Make scalloped green beans using this same recipe by simply swapping green beans for corn.

CORN FRITTERS

Recipe by Anna Mary Eberly, Dundee, New York.

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh corn, grated

2 eggs

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons cream

Directions:

1. Mix ingredients together and drop by spoonful into hot greased frying pan.

2. Fry until golden brown, turning once.

FRESH CORN AND TOMATO SALAD

By the National Corn Growers Association.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 ears fresh corn, shucked

2 cups red or orange grape tomatoes, halved

8 ounces mozzarella pearls or fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups fresh basil leaves

Directions:

1. Whisk together vinegar, 2 teaspoons salt and some pepper in a small bowl.

2. Gradually whisk in the oil, starting with a few drops and then adding the rest in a steady stream, to make a smooth dressing.

3. Shear off the corn kernels with a sharp knife over a bowl (you should have about 4 cups).

4. Toss in the tomatoes, mozzarella and scallions. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss to coat.

5. Cover and let stand for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours. Before serving, tear the basil over the salad and stir.

SWEET CORN FRITTERS

By the National Corn Growers Association.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 ears fresh corn with kernels cut from cob

2 eggs, separated

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 quart vegetable oil, for frying (for frying, or as needed)

2 tablespoons cane syrup or other sweetener, optional

Directions:

1. Whisk flour and baking powder into a bowl and mix in corn kernels.

2. Whisk egg yolks with cream in a small bowl and stir into the corn mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Beat egg whites with an electric mixer until fluffy and stiff peaks form in a separate bowl.

4. Gently fold egg whites into the batter, retaining as much volume as possible.

5. Pour vegetable oil into a deep heavy skillet to a depth of 3 inches.

6. Heat to 375 F. Drop fritters into the hot oil, 2 to 3 tablespoons at a time. Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain fritters on paper towels and serve drizzled with cane syrup.