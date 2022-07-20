Sweating those dog days of summer?

Mobile bars are a growing trend at events in Lancaster County and beyond, from weddings to even funerals. A few mobile owners agreed to share recipes for some refreshing cocktails that they’ve been making this season. Specific brand recommendations that they gave are included.

Click here to read more about the mobile bar trend.

Magnolia Lounge

Lavender Squeezes are a go to for Magnolia Lounge. “People love these for spring and summer,” Co-owner Erin Noonan says.

LAVENDER SQUEEZE

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Empress Gin

1 ounce lavender simple syrup

6 ounces homemade lemonade

Directions:

1. Add the lemonade, then simple syrup, then gin. (That will give you the pretty tricolored look.)

Roaming Libations

“I love to play with infusions,” says Miriam Meyer of Roaming Libations. “We use all our own herbs that are grown in our garden, at White Chimneys. We have two kinds of thyme, lavender, rosemary and sage.” Sometimes though, a hot day just calls for some plump blueberries like the ones she used to accessorize this.

BLUEBERRY LEMON SPRITZ

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce blueberry syrup

1 ounce lemon juice

2 ounces lemon sparkling water or club soda

Directions:

1. Make blueberry syrup: Bring to simmer 1 cup water and 1 cup fresh blueberries for about 15 minutes. Add 1 cup sugar and stir until dissolved. Allow to cool. (Syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.)

2. Combine ingredients and garnish with fresh blueberry and lemon wedge.

The Happy Traveler

The Happy Traveler served these on a hot afternoon at Osbornia Farm in Little Britain Township. It was 95 degrees at cocktail hour. The bar in a trailer went through 200 pounds of ice that day.

RUMS IN THE FAMILY

Ingredients:

3/4 ounce Captain Morgan rum

3/4 ounce Malibu rum

3 ounces pineapple juice

1/4 ounce grenadine

Directions:

1. Combine Malibu and Captain Morgan.

2. Add pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine.

3. Garnish with an orange.

ORANGE CRANBERRY MARGARITAS

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Blanco Tequila

1 ounce triple sec

1/2 ounce lime juice

2 ounces cranberry juice

Splash of orange juice

Directions:

1. Combine tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

2. Top with cranberry juice and a splash of orange juice, then garnish with a lime.

The Happy Traveler offered these options at a wedding at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown.

STRAWBERRY SOLSTICE

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur

1/2 ounce lime juice

Strawberries

3 ounces club soda

Directions:

1. Combine the strawberries with elderflower liqueur and muddle.

2. Add the vodka, then ice, then a splash of lime juice.

3. Top with club soda and stir.

BLACKBERRY BOURBON SMASH

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

1/4 ounce honey

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Blackberries

Mint leaves

3 ounces ginger beer

Directions:

1. Combine blackberries, honey and lemon juice and muddle.

2. Add 5-to-8 mint leaves and ice.

3. Top with ginger beer and stir.

Silver City Taproom

Silver City Taproom of York kept things simple at this event with sangria, vodka and cranberry and whiskey and ginger. Another easy recipe for which this bar gets frequent requests? “Orange crushes are super popular right now. People love them in the summer,” says Silver City Co-Owner Beth Cable, who often works along the Pennsylvania/Maryland border. Ocean City, Maryland likes to claim creation rights to the Orange Crush. “It is a this-area kind of a drink,” Cable says. “My daughter lives in Florida. I went down there and ordered one and they looked at me like I had three heads.”

ORANGE CRUSH

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1 1/2 ounces triple sec

2 ounces orange juice

1 ounce Sprite

Directions:

1. Pour all ingredients over ice and garnish with an orange slice.

Traveling Tap

A few mobile bartenders say newly married couples want to name wedding drinks after their pets. One of these two drinks is how The Traveling Tap honored such a request. On a different day, The I Doodle would have been called a Cheeky Rosé.

THE I DOODLE

Ingredients:

2 ounces rosé

1 ounce gin

1 ounce of Traveling Tap’s rosemary simple syrup

Directions:

1. Fill a 9-ounce rocks glass with ice, add rosé, gin, rosemary syrup and stir.

2. Top with seltzer and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

MINT TO BE

Ingredients:

2 ounces black tea

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1 ounce Traveling Tap mint simple syrup

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Directions:

1. Fill a shaker with ice, add tea, vodka, mint syrup and lemon juice and shake.

2. Strain into a 9-ounce rocks glass over ice.

3. Garnish with a lemon wedge.