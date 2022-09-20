Perfect for making crisps and pies, sauces and salads, or a delicious snack — local apples are officially in season. If you’re looking for a day of fall fun, check out these eight u-pick apple orchards located in or near Lancaster County. Be sure to keep in touch with your local orchard before heading out for a day of apple picking — they can keep you up to date on which varieties are available at any given time, as well as any changes in availability due to weather.

Brecknock Orchards

390 Orchard Road, Mohnton

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. (Hours through October. Farm market and pick-your-own hours change starting in November.)

Details: Pick 20 pounds or more for $1.85 per pound; less than 20 pounds will cost you $2.25 per pound. Bring your own containers or purchase containers at the orchard for around $2-3 each.

For updates: brecknockorchard.com; facebook.com/brecknockorchard; 717-445-5704.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Details: Boxes of varying sizes are available for $15, $25 and $40.

For updates: cherryhillorchards.com; facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards; 717-872-9311.

Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market

110 Ducktown Road, Hellam

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: Buy one half peck (approximately 7-8 pounds) for $10, buy two or more for $9 each. In order to access the pick-your-own orchards, all guests must take an approximately 10 minute wagon ride.

For updates: flinchbaughsorchard.com; 717- 252-2540.

Kauffman Orchards

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Details: $18 per peck, $30 per half bushel

For updates: 717-768-0050 (The phone number for Kauffman’s U-Pick hotline, offering updated crop information, weather cancellations, etc.); kauffman.farm.

Masonic Village Farm Market

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays, and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Details: $25 per half bushel box, $15 per peck-sized box. On Thursdays and Fridays, you must first stop at the Masonic Village Farm Market, but you may head directly to the orchard on Saturdays and Sundays.

For updates: mvfarmmarket.com; 717- 361-4520.

Sunhigh Orchard

3617 Limestone Road, Parkesburg

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: $18 per half bushel bag (approximately 20-24 pounds).

For updates: facebook.com/SunhighOrchard.

Susquehanna Orchards

560 Orchard Road, Delta

When: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.

Details: $22 per half bushel; five or more half bushels are $20 each; 10 or more half bushels are $18 each. Baskets and pull-along wagons are provided.

For updates: susquehannaorchards.com; facebook.com/susquehannaorchards; 717-852-5839.

Weaver's Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: Prepaid containers must be purchased at Weaver’s (either during your visit or brought along from a previous year); guests may not bring their own containers from home. Note that pricing varies between weekdays and weekends. A minimum of one peck must be purchased by every two adults. Weekday pricing: peck bag (approximately 10 pounds) for $19, half bushel bag (approximately 20 pounds) for $28, three or more half bushel bags are $25 each. Weekend pricing: peck bag for $20, half bushel bag for $30, three or more half bushel bags are $28 each.

For updates: weaversorchard.com; 610-856-7300.