Charcuterie, a French term meaning “a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products,” was a way for 15th-century French chefs to preserve meat so nothing went to waste through a curing process involving salt and smoke.

Today, those cured meats are combined with cheese, fruit and condiments to make up a charcuterie board. But not to worry — you won’t need to preserve it for very long, as it’s often the first thing to disappear at a party.

If you’re looking to enjoy charcuterie during your night out in Lancaster, you’re in luck. The Lancaster area is home to several bars and restaurants offering a variety of charcuterie boards for you and your friends to enjoy. Here are eight to explore.

A LA BOARD AND VINE

Where: 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster

Price: $26-75

While not a bar itself, this Southern Market stand allows visitors to curate their own charcuterie boards, with options like British, French, or Spanish cheese paired with meats prepared in pate or shepherd’s pie. Want an adult beverage? Pair your board with a cocktail or locally brewed beer from Southern Market’s Bar 1888 extensive, rotating menu.

CONWAY SOCIAL CLUB

Where: 28 E King St., Lancaster

Price: $32

This intimate and cozy downtown restaurant and bar accessed by staircase, seeks to elevate the dining experience by offering craft dishes on a rotating menu where ingredients are swapped out depending on the season. Charcuterie is offered with a variety of meat and cheese options, from which guests may choose up to four. Options include double cream brie, merlot pecorino, prosciutto, chicken liver pate and more. The board is also served with honey, raw and pickled vegetables, house-baked bread and whole grain mustard.

GREENFIELD RESTAURANT & BAR

Where: 595 Greenfield Road, Lancaster

Price: $15

This relaxed, upscale eatery offers fare prepared and designed by former White House chef John Moeller. His version of a charcuterie board is their cheese and cured meat plate which comes with Bel Aria Castelvetrano olives, Spanish Mahon cheese, prosciutto, dried sausage and croutons. Pair it with a glass of wine from the restaurant’s expansive list

BISTRO BARBERET & BAKERY

Where: 26 E King St., Lancaster

Price: $23

When you walk into Bistro Barberet & Bakery, you will feel like you’ve been transported to a Parisian patisserie, or so hopes master pastry Chef Cedric Barberet. One of Lancaster’s only French bistros, this sport offers a variety of French dishes and pastries, and of course — charcuterie, which includes a rotating menu of artisanal cured meat and house-made condiments including fruit preserves and mustard seeds. In the mood for cheese? Try their fromages plate which comes with the chef’s selection of local and international cheeses. Looking for the best of both worlds? Ask for an assiette degustation, or tasting plate of both meat and cheeses.

C’EST LA VIE

Where: 18 N. Market St., Lancaster

Price: $26

Enjoy a casual fine dining bistro experience at C’est La Vie, where the menu pays tribute to the Lancaster life such as their boeuf bourguignon or filet mignon which incorporates locally sourced beef and vegetables. You can find charcuterie under the hors d’oeuvres section which comes with an assortment of meats, cheeses, cornichons and fruit chutney.

THE PRESSROOM

Where: 26 W King St., Lancaster

Price: $30

Located in the Steinman Hardware Building, The Pressroom brings the charm of the mid 1700s, with elevated cocktails, and a modern menu. A perfect pairing with a glass of red wine, The Pressroom’s version of charcuterie can be found under the small plates section of the menu. Enjoy locally sourced cheeses and cured meats along with housemade accouterments and shaved crostini on this charcuterie plate.

HUNGER-N-THIRST

Where: 920 Landis Ave., Lancaster

Price: Market prices

This Lancaster gastropub offers an extensive cocktail and craft beer list, as well as unique eats and small bites. Their charcuterie assortment comes with a variety of cured meats, cheeses and pickled veggies and bread along with a jam or spread, depending on the season.

PROOF OF LANCASTER

Where: Lower Level, 30 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Price: Market prices

At this spot, enjoy a variety of wine and whiskey from around the globe as well as small, crafted appetizer plates that are perfect for sharing during a date night out. Their charcuterie comes with a rotating selection of cheese, meats and accouterments such as jam, mustard seed, fresh bread and pickled vegetables.