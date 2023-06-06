Temperatures heating up outside provide the perfect excuse to indulge in a cool summer treat. From ice cream to water ice, central Pennsylvania has no shortage of sweet summer goodies.
And why not turn your dessert destination into a mini road trip? Here are eight ice cream and water ice shops not far from Lancaster County that are worth the drive. Before hitting the road, consider calling or visiting a shop’s social media page to confirm hours or daily specials.
Oh, and one more thing — don’t forget the napkins.
Berks County
THE CONE
55 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville
Phone: 610-678-4548.
Hours: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Details: The Cone specializes in soft serve ice cream and frequently incorporates real fruits from local orchards. This unique location is not just about the taste but also about the attraction; it serves up flavors out of a 35-foot-tall ice cream cone-shaped building, making it a prime location for those looking to take a summertime selfie.
Menu highlights: At the heart of The Cone’s menu is its soft serve ice cream, made fresh daily. Current flavors include black raspberry, peanut butter ripple, cookies and cream and chocolate marshmallow. The Cone also has banana splits that are so sought after that they need a separate refrigerator just for bananas.
SWEET RIDE ICE CREAM
524 Penn Ave., West Reading
Phone: 484-987-7338.
Hours: 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Details: Revisit memories of yesteryear when you visit this old-school ice cream parlor and soda fountain shop. The parlor features a Bastian-Blessing Soda Fountain that was made in 1946 and more than 40 rotating flavors of homemade hand-dipped ice cream.
Menu highlights: Banana peanut butter chip, Bordeaux cherry and Cookie Monster.
Chester County
RICHIE’S WATER ICE AND ICE CREAM
332 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville
Phone: 484-355-3165.
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Details: With both water ice and ice cream on the menu, this is a good choice for families looking to please a wide range of palates.
Menu highlights: The shining star of this menu is the water ice. Try one of their special blends of flavors like Richie’s Special, which is mango, passion fruit and strawberry lemonade, or Gold Coast, which is strawberry banana, pina colada and sour apple.
Dauphin County
CUBBY’S ICE CREAM
295 E. Main St., Hummelstown
Phone: 717-477-3928.
Hours: 2-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Details: Located on East Main Street in Hummelstown, Cubby’s first opened its doors in August 2021. This is a good choice if you want to visit a spot with your dog; ask for a pup cup and hang out on the dog-friendly front deck.
Menu highlights: Try the Couch Potato ice cream, which is vanilla ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter and fudge.
Lebanon County
THE JIGGER SHOP
202 Gettysburg Ave., Mount Gretna
Phone: 717-964-9686.
Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Details: The Jigger Shop is a seasonal staple in Lebanon County, often attracting visitors from the nearby Mount Gretna Lake and Beach — but it’s worth the drive in its own right.
Menu highlights: If you’re into specialty sundaes, this is your spot. Options include shoo-fly pie, banana foster flambe and pineapple upside-down cake.
PATCHES FAMILY CREAMERY
201 Fonderwhite Road, Lebanon
Phone: 717-273-1983.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Details: Founded in June 2009, Patches Family Creamery is a family farm that produces fresh milk and homemade ice cream. Enjoy your ice cream outside and watch the animals graze nearby.
Menu highlights: Explore ice cream flavors like apple crisp, orange pineapple, bananas ’n’ cream and salted caramel.
York County
JIM MACK’S ICE CREAM
5745 Lincoln Highway, York
Phone: 717-253-2013.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday.
Details: This ice cream shop has been making ice cream on-site since 1958. Since then, it has expanded to include a miniature golf course, arcade and a food menu. But they are still doing what they first started with — making ice cream flavors on site in York County.
Menu highlights: Try flavors like black raspberry, cotton candy and Funky Monkey, which is banana ice cream with peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips.
RIPLEIGH’S CREAMERY
2811 E. Prospect Road, East York
Contact: Ripleigh’s Creamery doesn’t have a phone line, but ice cream fans can keep track of hours and updates by finding “Ripleigh’s Creamery” on social media.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Details: With a recently opened location in East York, Ripleigh’s Creamery now has three locations spread across Pennsylvania and Maryland where they have been delighting visitors with unique flavors. Plus, it was started by 16-year-old Ripleigh Maring, who was just 14 when the shop opened. Ripleigh’s shop is never short on creative flavors, including limited edition Taylor Swift-inspired ice cream flavors that she ran ahead of Swift’s Eras Tour. The collection even garnered a response from Taylor Swift, who sent four dozen roses and a personalized note to Ripleigh.
Menu highlights: The ice cream flavors are separated into zones — the “Safety Zone” is traditional flavors like chocolate or vanilla; “We Dare You” has harder-to-find flavors such as ube/coconut; and “We Double Dog Dare” has the most unusual flavors including Buffalo chicken, which includes real pieces of chicken, and Sushi Roll, which is a wasabi-based flavor. Additionally, the store runs seasonal flavors and has had other fan favorites like cotton candy ice cream.