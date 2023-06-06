Temperatures heating up outside provide the perfect excuse to indulge in a cool summer treat. From ice cream to water ice, central Pennsylvania has no shortage of sweet summer goodies.

And why not turn your dessert destination into a mini road trip? Here are eight ice cream and water ice shops not far from Lancaster County that are worth the drive. Before hitting the road, consider calling or visiting a shop’s social media page to confirm hours or daily specials.

Oh, and one more thing — don’t forget the napkins.

Berks County

THE CONE

55 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville

Phone: 610-678-4548.

Hours: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Details: The Cone specializes in soft serve ice cream and frequently incorporates real fruits from local orchards. This unique location is not just about the taste but also about the attraction; it serves up flavors out of a 35-foot-tall ice cream cone-shaped building, making it a prime location for those looking to take a summertime selfie.

Menu highlights: At the heart of The Cone’s menu is its soft serve ice cream, made fresh daily. Current flavors include black raspberry, peanut butter ripple, cookies and cream and chocolate marshmallow. The Cone also has banana splits that are so sought after that they need a separate refrigerator just for bananas.

SWEET RIDE ICE CREAM

524 Penn Ave., West Reading

Phone: 484-987-7338.

Hours: 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: Revisit memories of yesteryear when you visit this old-school ice cream parlor and soda fountain shop. The parlor features a Bastian-Blessing Soda Fountain that was made in 1946 and more than 40 rotating flavors of homemade hand-dipped ice cream.

Menu highlights: Banana peanut butter chip, Bordeaux cherry and Cookie Monster.

Chester County

RICHIE’S WATER ICE AND ICE CREAM

332 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville

Phone: 484-355-3165.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Details: With both water ice and ice cream on the menu, this is a good choice for families looking to please a wide range of palates.

Menu highlights: The shining star of this menu is the water ice. Try one of their special blends of flavors like Richie’s Special, which is mango, passion fruit and strawberry lemonade, or Gold Coast, which is strawberry banana, pina colada and sour apple.

Dauphin County

CUBBY’S ICE CREAM

295 E. Main St., Hummelstown

Phone: 717-477-3928.

Hours: 2-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Details: Located on East Main Street in Hummelstown, Cubby’s first opened its doors in August 2021. This is a good choice if you want to visit a spot with your dog; ask for a pup cup and hang out on the dog-friendly front deck.

Menu highlights: Try the Couch Potato ice cream, which is vanilla ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter and fudge.

Lebanon County

THE JIGGER SHOP

202 Gettysburg Ave., Mount Gretna

Phone: 717-964-9686.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Details: The Jigger Shop is a seasonal staple in Lebanon County, often attracting visitors from the nearby Mount Gretna Lake and Beach — but it’s worth the drive in its own right.

Menu highlights: If you’re into specialty sundaes, this is your spot. Options include shoo-fly pie, banana foster flambe and pineapple upside-down cake.

PATCHES FAMILY CREAMERY

201 Fonderwhite Road, Lebanon

Phone: 717-273-1983.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Details: Founded in June 2009, Patches Family Creamery is a family farm that produces fresh milk and homemade ice cream. Enjoy your ice cream outside and watch the animals graze nearby.

Menu highlights: Explore ice cream flavors like apple crisp, orange pineapple, bananas ’n’ cream and salted caramel.

SCOOP ON STATE TRAIL Patches Family Creamery in Lebanon is one of the 42 creameries across the state that’s on the state’s sixth annual “Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail,” a promotional food trail running til Sept. 9, through which you can enjoy local ice cream and win a silver ice cream scoop as a prize. Five participating locations of three creameries on the trail are in Lancaster County. Visitors to participating creameries get points for buying ice cream there; after earning 600 digital points in at least six participating creameries, you’re eligible to receive a silver ice cream scoop, while supplies last. Lancaster County stops on the trail are two locations of Lapp Valley Farms, 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland, and 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville; two locations of Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata, and 193 E. Main St., Leola; and the Milkhouse At Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, southeast of Lititz. The trail is run by the state community and economic development department.Visit lanc.news/ScoopedTrail for information. For information on the Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail, running until Sept. 30 through Discover Lancaster, visit lanc.news/CountyIceCream23.

York County

JIM MACK’S ICE CREAM

5745 Lincoln Highway, York

Phone: 717-253-2013.

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday.

Details: This ice cream shop has been making ice cream on-site since 1958. Since then, it has expanded to include a miniature golf course, arcade and a food menu. But they are still doing what they first started with — making ice cream flavors on site in York County.

Menu highlights: Try flavors like black raspberry, cotton candy and Funky Monkey, which is banana ice cream with peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips.

RIPLEIGH’S CREAMERY

2811 E. Prospect Road, East York

Contact: Ripleigh’s Creamery doesn’t have a phone line, but ice cream fans can keep track of hours and updates by finding “Ripleigh’s Creamery” on social media.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Details: With a recently opened location in East York, Ripleigh’s Creamery now has three locations spread across Pennsylvania and Maryland where they have been delighting visitors with unique flavors. Plus, it was started by 16-year-old Ripleigh Maring, who was just 14 when the shop opened. Ripleigh’s shop is never short on creative flavors, including limited edition Taylor Swift-inspired ice cream flavors that she ran ahead of Swift’s Eras Tour. The collection even garnered a response from Taylor Swift, who sent four dozen roses and a personalized note to Ripleigh.

Menu highlights: The ice cream flavors are separated into zones — the “Safety Zone” is traditional flavors like chocolate or vanilla; “We Dare You” has harder-to-find flavors such as ube/coconut; and “We Double Dog Dare” has the most unusual flavors including Buffalo chicken, which includes real pieces of chicken, and Sushi Roll, which is a wasabi-based flavor. Additionally, the store runs seasonal flavors and has had other fan favorites like cotton candy ice cream.