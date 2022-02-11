Last-minute shopping for your Valentine? No need to fret, especially if they’ve got a sweet tooth. We’re lucky to live in a place where there’s no shortage of sweet shops. Here are just a few places around Lancaster County where you can get sweet treats for your honey.

Miesse Candies

Where: 118 N. Water St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: miessecandies.com.

Why settle for Russell Stover when you can buy local? If you’re looking for an old-school box of assorted chocolates, Miesse’s has you covered. And while you’re there, treat yourself to a scoop of the recently relaunched Pensupreme ice cream.

Wilbur Chocolate

Where: 45 N. Broad St., Lititz

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sundays.

More info: wilburbuds.com.

You can’t go wrong with timeless Wilbur Buds, which the Lititz chocolate-maker is offering in a variety of heart-shaped tins and containers. To place an order for curbside pickup, call 1-888-294-5287.

Vintage Candy Shop

Where: 602 St. Joseph St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

More info: vintagecandyvending.com.

Maybe your baby wants a Goo Goo Cluster, Necco wafers or another nostalgic candy. For that, visit Vintage Candy Shop, and try the homemade fudge or grab a hot chocolate bomb while you’re there.

Sweetish Candy

Where: 356 N. Queen St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: sweetishcandy.com.

If your valentine isn’t one for chocolate, consider Sweetish Candy, which has an impressive assortment of Swedish candy — especially of the gummy variety. Among its “Valentine’s Collection” are strawberry-rhubarb logs, raspberry boats and winegum sweethearts.

Lolli and Pop's

Where: 208 Park City Center.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More info: lolliandpops.com.

If your sweetheart prefers treats that will make their Instagram followers say, “Where did you get that,” this chain store located inside of the mall will get the job done. Options include chocolate bars in flavors like strawberry champagne and brownie cake, berry prosecco cotton candy and glittery lip-shaped lollipops.

Groff's Candies

Where: 3587 Blue Rock Road.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

More info: groffscandies.com.

You can’t get much more Lancaster County than a name like Groff. The shop has been slinging sweets since 1969. Try the homemade peanut butter cups, pecan butter toffee or, if you can’t decide, a good old-fashioned box of assorted chocolates.

Evans Candy

Where: 2100 Willow Street Pike

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

More info: evanscandy.com.

There’s no shortage of variety at Evans Candies, especially for Valentine’s Day. Some holiday-specific offerings include nonpareils, chocolate covered pretzels and chocolate covered animal crackers in heart-shaped boxes. There are also red wine truffles, chocolate covered dried strawberries and cherry cordials, to name just a few options.