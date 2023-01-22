For many of us, ending our weekend evenings in a bar or pub is the natural order of things. But what about starting your day in one? Weekend brunch is a great way to explore bars, taverns and pubs in the bright light of day. And considering the explosion of breweries and distilleries in recent years, there’s a lot to explore. For someone whose late nights may be behind them, the Lancaster area offers quite a few places where one can still enjoy the feel of “going out” without the sleep deprivation that may come with it. Here are seven local bars and/or distilleries that offer brunch.

AMERICAN BAR & GRILL

1081 N. Plum St., Lancaster

Breakfast served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

If you miss the days of ending up in a neighborhood dive bar on Sunday morning, American Bar & Grill can scratch that itch without feeling like you need another shower. The morning sun streams through the windows, exposing skater/punk artifacts that fill the usually darkened interior. Nineties rock music is the soundtrack as the staff moves about as if Saturday night effortlessly flowed into Sunday morning, mixing $6 mimosas and bloody marys instead of lining up shots. The menu is streamlined but can satisfy both a breakfast person and wing person. Anything from the fryer is available as well as three breakfast items: a wrap loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese, arugula, and choice of bacon or sausage, served with french fries; two eggs, toast, and choice of bacon or sausage; and one rotating special, such as breakfast poutine or waffles. There is a separate dining room so feel free to bring the kids but be warned — you may have a deep conversation about the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” movies.

ANNIE BAILEY’S

28-30 E. King St., Lancaster

Brunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Currently only open through the week for dinner, the weekend brunch is the only time to enjoy this downtown Irish pub in the daylight. Irish culinary staples such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie (traditional and vegetarian) share the menu with a boozy French toast, chicken and biscuits, and a gut-busting full Irish breakfast. Seasonal salads and an extensive shared menu will guarantee that no one will walk away hungry. Bloody mary lovers take note: by the glass or pitcher; the original brunch elixir can be customized to suit your individual taste in both alcohol and toppings.

PHANTOM POWER

121 W. Frederick St., Millersville

Brunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Simple, quick and inexpensive are a few words that come to mind when describing Phantom Power’s Kegs and Eggs, the perfect spot to grab breakfast before an errand-running Saturday. Choices are limited, but the menu hits the basics and won’t break the bank. Ten dollars will get you a pre-made bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on an English muffin and an alcoholic beverage. For being held in a food warmer, the sandwiches are pretty tasty and their own craft beers are solid brews. Scrambled eggs and pancakes are made to order and will only set you back another dollar for each. The snack menu is also available so you can complete your breakfast order with some tater tots. Be aware that this is a bar, not a restaurant; leave the kids at home. The sandwiches could be sold out if you arrive too late.

QUEEN STREET BISTRO (BAR)

201 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Brunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. (Closed the first Sunday of the month following the monthly, late night High Fever dance party on first Saturdays.)

QSB, as it is known, resides in what was once the Federal Taphouse of Lancaster and has put its bar-seat view of the wood-fired pizza oven to great use. Standard pizzas such as margherita, chicken pesto and the mushroom-topped “Fungus Among Us” share the menu with the stand-out breakfast pizza. Topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage and drizzled with a roasted red pepper aioli, this pizza is a great morning addition. Breakfast foods are well represented, from a standard scrambled egg platter and eggs Benedict to breakfast tacos and burritos. More traditional burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and appetizers round out the menu. The draft beer list is extensive with local craft options well represented. And as many bars have learned, fresh squeezed oranges make the best juice for the ubiquitous mimosa.

SHOT AND BOTTLE

2 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Brunch served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Located in Penn Square, Shot and Bottle is a go-to place for a more traditional weekend brunch. Reservations are a must if you prefer to sit at a table, but waiting for the bar provides a front-row seat to the wizardry behind the many craft cocktails offered, all made with Pennsylvania spirits. Local ingredients such as bacon and sausage are the stars here and are woven throughout the menu. Share a plate of fries loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese and sausage gravy or nachos served Vermont-style: bacon, cheddar, blue cheese and maple syrup. The basics are well represented: egg platters and sandwiches, breakfast bowls, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and avocado toast as well as a few lunch sandwiches and salads. For the more adventurous, try a leek and jalapeno waffle or shrimp and eggs.

WACKER’S ROADHOUSE

312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street

Brunch served 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

If you are looking for a great place to take the kids while enjoying a leisurely meal, Wacker’s Roadhouse is a great place to start your Sunday. Nothing too fancy, the Sunday brunch offers all of their locally brewed drafts alongside traditional breakfast foods while surrounded by decades of classic Harley Davidson motorcycles. The atmosphere is laid back and the food is unpretentious. Served on steel trays, one can build their own breakfast sandwich or tuck into a breakfast burger topped with an egg, breakfast nachos or Nashville hot chicken on freshly made waffles. Bacon macaroni and cheese and a smoked salmon BLT are also available for folks who are ready for lunch. Bonus, for dessert: fresh cinnamon rolls or a coffee-stout float.

ZOETROPOLIS CINEMA STILLHOUSE

113 N. Water St., Lancaster

Brunch served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Two words: homemade biscuits. Every Sunday the kitchen at Zoetropolis bakes fresh biscuits for their Sunday Brunch menu. From a simple sausage and egg biscuit sandwich to biscuits and gravy, the spotlight is well deserved. Locally sourced eggs, meats and produce dominate the menu and most breakfast dishes are served with crispy, seasoned potatoes. They also offer a cheeseburger or an Impossible burger, a Caesar or chopped salad and French fries for those ready for lunch. Rounding out the menu: a classic Bloody Mary, a rum-spiked coffee or white wine cocktail. And of course you can also complete your meal with a house-made dessert. Need a date idea? Have brunch and then enjoy a film next door.