January meals should feel like a warm hug. Winter is also a season to rest, so its dinners should be relatively hands-off, too. Stay curled under that blanket as the scents of a meal slowly cooking waft throughout your home. What checks all those boxes? A roast, of course. Our friends at Lancaster Farming shared this collection of roast recipes that includes everything from the familiar beef and pork roasts to twists, like an Asian-inspired lamb roast that comes together in a slow cooker. From our kitchens to yours, we hope you stay cozy — and well-fed — this winter season.

RIB ROAST WITH FENNEL AND HORSERADISH SAUCE

Ingredients:

For the roast and fennel:

1 beef ribeye roast bone-in (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)

Salt

Roasted fennel

2 tablespoons coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Olive oil

For the horseradish sauce:

1/2 cup whipping cream

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh fennel bulb

3 tablespoons finely grated fresh horseradish

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh fennel fronds

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 F. Combine ground peppercorns, minced garlic and 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

2. Place roast, fat side up, in a shallow roasting pan. Insert an ovenproof meat thermometer so its tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350 F oven for 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 hours for medium rare; 2 1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness.

3. Prepare roasted fennel: Trim off and discard fronds and stems from 4 large fresh fennel bulbs (about 3 1/2 pounds) to within 1 inch of bulbs. Cut each bulb lengthwise into quarters. Place on metal baking sheet.

4. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss gently to coat, keeping fennel pieces intact. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt; arrange cut-side down.

5. About 2 hours before roast is done, place fennel in lower third of oven. Roast for 1 3/4 to 2 hours or until tender and lightly browned, turning and rearranging once.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the horseradish sauce: Beat cream in medium bowl just until soft peaks form. Do not overbeat. Add fennel bulb, horseradish, fennel fronds and salt; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

7. Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with horseradish sauce and roasted fennel, if desired.

TIP Mixed peppercorns are sold in some supermarkets. Black peppercorns may be substituted. To easily grind whole peppercorns, use a pepper mill or coffee grinder (used only for seasonings). Or, place peppercorns in a food-safe plastic bag, squeeze out the air and seal. Use the bottom of a custard cup, a rolling pin or the bottom of a heavy pan to crush the peppercorns.

SIMPLE POT ROAST

Ingredients:

1 (3 1/2- to 4-pound) boneless beef chuck-eye roast, pulled into 2 pieces at natural seam and trimmed of large pieces of fat

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 celery rib, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried

Directions:

1. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 300 F.

2. Tie roasts crosswise with kitchen twine at 1-inch intervals. Pat dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until just smoking. Brown roasts on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes; transfer to plate.

4. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, onion and celery to fat left in pot and cook over medium heat until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, sugar and thyme, and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in chicken broth, beef broth, and water, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to simmer.

5. Return roasts to pot along with any accumulated juices. Cover, transfer pot to oven and cook for 2 hours, flipping roasts halfway through cooking.

6. Remove pot from oven. Nestle carrots into pot around roasts and sprinkle potatoes and parsnips over top. Return covered pot to oven and cook until vegetables and beef are tender and fork

slips easily in and out of meat,

1 to 1 1/2 hours.

7. Remove pot from oven. Transfer roasts to carving board, tent with aluminum foil and let rest while finishing sauce. Transfer vegetables to large bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste, and cover to keep warm.

8. Using wide, shallow spoon, skim excess fat from surface of braising liquid. Stir in 1/2 cup of wine or grape juice, bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, and cook until sauce measures 2 cups, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

9. Discard twine, slice roasts against grain into 1/2 inch-thick slices, and arrange on serving platter. Spoon some of sauce over meat and serve with vegetables, passing remaining sauce separately.

ROAST LEG OF LAMB WITH POTATOES AND LEMON

Ingredients:

1 bone-in leg of lamb, about 5 pounds

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

12 cloves of garlic, peeled and cut in half

1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, quartered

2 lemons, cut into eighths

3 /4 pounds shallots (or onions), peeled and cut into quarters

3 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 cups vegetable stock

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup dry white wine or white grape juice

Directions:

1. The night before cooking, use a paring knife to make 24 1-inch punctures around the leg of lamb. Rub it inside and out with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place 1/2 clove of garlic inside each puncture. Cover and refrigerate the leg overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon salt, oregano, rosemary, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

3. Toss together the potatoes, lemons, shallots, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and 2/3 of the spice mixture in a large roasting pan.

4. Rub the leg of lamb with the remaining spice mixture, and place it on top of the vegetables in the pan. Pour the vegetable stock, lemon juice and wine or juice into the bottom of the pan.

5. Place in the oven and roast until the internal temperature of the lamb leg reaches 140 F, about 90 minutes, using a metal ladle to spoon the pan juices over the vegetables every 30 minutes.

6. Remove and allow to rest for 10 minutes before carving and serving.

SLOW COOKER ASIAN LAMB POT ROAST

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds lamb shoulder

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon Asian stir-fry oil

4 cloves minced garlic

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

1. Sear lamb shoulder in Asian stir-fry oil over high heat until brown on all sides. Add to slow cooker.

2. Mix all other ingredients together in a small bowl until combined. Pour over lamb.

3. Cook on high for 2 hours.

4. After 2 hours, turn lamb over and baste with sauce.

5. Continue cooking on high for another 2 hours or on low for 4 hours.

6. Serve over rice.

PORK LOIN ROAST

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds pork loin roast (boneless)

3 1/3 tablespoons brown sugar

2/3 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons pepper (coarsely ground)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion salt

1/2 tablespoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon paprika

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Directions:

1. Stir together brown sugar, sugar, black pepper, salt, ginger, garlic powder, onion salt, mustard, red pepper, cayenne, cumin, paprika and thyme in small bowl.

2. Preheat oven to 325 F.

3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the brown sugar mixture evenly on all sides of the pork roast; use your fingers to rub into pork.

4. Place pork roast on rack in shallow roasting pan or baking dish. Roast pork, uncovered, 40-60 minutes (20 minutes per pound) until internal temperature on an instant-read thermometer reads 145 F.

5. Remove roast from oven. Let rest about 10 minutes before slicing.

GARLIC HERB-CRUSTED BEEF ROAST

Ingredients:

For the roast:

1 beef top round roast

Salt and ground pepper

For the rub:

2 teaspoons garlic-pepper seasoning

2 teaspoons dried basil leaves, crushed

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried parsley leaves, crushed

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Combine rub ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto all surfaces of roast.

2. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 325 F oven for 1 1/4 to 1 3/4 hours for medium-rare doneness.

3. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135 F for medium rare. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 F to reach 145 F for medium rare.)

4. Carve roast into thin slices; season with salt and black pepper, as desired.