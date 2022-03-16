When I was little, my mom shopped at a corner store in Philly. That’s what she called it, the “corner store,” a tiny-aisled, triangular-shaped shop with a deli counter at the far end. They were as plentiful as churches in city neighborhoods — churches, barber shops and, oh, pubs, where my dad might have gone a time or two. There’s something to be said about familiar businesses that mix together to serve a community.

These days, neighborhood pubs provide that spot, the one that greets you at the end of a weary week when you just want to get away to eat, drink and be merry. And just like those corner stores, these spots cater specially to locals.

They are not for fine dining — and we like it that way. We’re talking beer and burgers, one-page menus and maybe even plastic forks.

Here are six Lancaster County pubs, some with rich history in the area, some brand new. Below, find menu highlights, whether or not they source ingredients locally and what’s special about each establishment.

Wacker Brewing Co.

312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street

Local vendors: Grandview Vineyard wines.

What’s special?: Display of one-of-a-kind motorcycles from 1919 to 1971.

Belly fillers: Full-size wings are smoked first, then fried for deep flavor. Pair with the Belgian ale or Bohemian pilsner. Tip: Chef Rashaun Jamison’s favorite is the chicken slider with his ghost rider sauce.

With roots in Lancaster since 1870, Wacker Brewery has deep ties to serving the locals, but this place is unlike any other. Co-located with Thistle Finch Distillery before opening in Willow Street on March 20, 2021, it now occupies one end of the Lancaster Harley-Davidson warehouse.

It houses a vintage collection of motorcycles that belong to the Texter family, whose patriarch Ray Texter owned and managed the motorcycle business for nearly 50 years. Manager Hanna Eichelman said the odd striping in the parking lot designates a popular motorcycle training area.

The roadhouse has a museum-like quality without any of the hushed pretense — quite the opposite. Like most pubs, the menu is small but food quality is robust.

Trio

3707 Marietta Ave., Columbia

Local Vendors: Wyndridge Cider Co. and the brewing companies of Ever Grain, Troegs, Pour Man’s, Victory and St. Boniface.

What’s special?: The lobster roll offers melt-in-your-mouth lobster chunks on a split-top roll grilled in butter which seriously rivals those served in Maine.

Belly fillers: Marinated chicken makes for a juicy, flavorful chicken quesadilla. Try with a “no explanation needed” draft like Yuengling lager.

Being called by name instantly makes a person feel welcome. “We are definitely the ‘Cheers’ of West Hempfield,” Trio owner Becky Lyristis says. “I can tell you all the names of the people up at the bar.”

East Hempfield natives, she and husband Tony kept the name Trio when they took over in 2014 and expanded the menu. Now looking to scale back food items, they meet one obstacle. “I can put a face with every item on the menu and I’m like, ‘Oh, that person’s gonna be mad if I take it away,’ ” Lyristis says.

Moo-Duck Brewery

79 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown

Local vendors: Groff’s Meats, Uncle Henry’s pretzels, Dutch Country Foods soft pretzels, Hippey’s hot dogs, Thom’s Bread.

What’s special?: Bartender Jaye Crist is a local artist whose work is displayed in the taproom.

Belly fillers: Grilled cheeseburger on Thom’s Bread, or owner’s recommendation, the bacon platter. “Our customers love bacon,” said Kristen Brubaker. Accompany it with the amber lager “A Beer for Dad.”

Owner Kristen Brubaker says customers describe Moo-Duck as “a coffee shop disguised as a brewery.” Brubaker and her husband Mike opened Moo-Duck in 2014 to welcome locals, including even young families.

The Brubakers want customers to relax and linger. A sign reads: No TVs. Conversations welcome. “People gather in our taproom to catch up, have a meal or a meeting,” Brubaker says.

Conestoga Restaurant

150 E. King St., Lancaster

Local Vendors: Harold Keener Potatoes.

What’s special?: Outside dining in nicer weather on the spacious deck that sits alongside the Conestoga River.

Belly fillers: Owners recommend the roasted lamb osso buco, or gyros (both come with homemade bread). Accompany with a Guinness on tap.

A treat for diners at Conestoga Restaurant in Lancaster accompanies all entrees: homemade bread. Owner Marianthi Mountis explains it’s a must-have for every meal in a Greek family.

One lucky night, it was a flat, round loaf instead of their usual puffy globe because, says Marianthi’s son Alex Mountis, he let it proof too long. “Traditionally, that’s what they do in Greece,” and it’s crispier as a result.

The Mountis family, owners since 1999, come from the Greek island of Chios. Their menu hearkens to their heritage and is turning increasingly toward Greek favorites, Alex Mountis said.

Dating from 1742, the building has always housed an establishment called “Conestoga” either as an inn or restaurant. Way back when, pubs were more than a place to eat, drink and socialize; they offered a night’s lodging to worn out travelers and were located on popular byways.

Black Forest Brewery

301 W. Main St., Ephrata

Local Vendors: Waltz Vineyards and a rotating “fun” beer from local breweries.

What’s special?: New dining area made entirely from reclaimed materials including a chalkboard from Fulton Elementary, walls from a Narvon church, ceiling from an Exton barn and tin from a Morgantown hotel.

Belly fillers: Philly cheesesteak with provolone and a Conrad kolsch, or breakfast burger with a Black Forest porter.

Denise Harter planned her family’s brewery in Ephrata as “an extension of my living room.” Black Forest Brewery opened seven years ago but added a dining area and kitchen in 2020. The new section opened one day before the coronavirus closed it but the community supported their takeout business.

The brewery follows German purity laws (Reinheitsgebot) using water, hops, grain and yeast. “No other additives,” Harter says, “to make beer that tastes like beer.”

Everyone talks to each other at the bar whether they know you or not, just like in pubs of old. The food is simple but plentiful, Harter says, “like in your best friend’s den at Christmas.”

Artifice Ales and Mead

55 N. Main St., Manheim

Local vendors: Wampler’s honey

What’s special?: The mead! Both co-owner Julie Wrede and brewmaster Steven Becker couldn’t name another mead maker in Lancaster County.

Belly fillers: Bruschetta sandwich with malted fries. Soaked in vinegar before frying, the fries taste tangy, yet crisp. Accompany it with Old Tom Cyser mead or the Revivified stout.

A basic recipe of honey, water and yeast yields mead, said to be the oldest known alcoholic beverage. That’s what sets apart a new brewpub in Manheim. Artifice co-owner Julie Wrede said they take age-old beer and mead recipes and make them new.

Wrede and husband Willie own Artifice along with Alfonso and Jeanette Soler and Duro Rajkovic, friends since their Donegal High School days. The friends opened Artifice in April 2021. They also own Meduseld Meadery in Lancaster, but don’t look for axe throwing here. Instead, once weather changes, the covered patio includes darts, ring toss and cornhole.