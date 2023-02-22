Now that you’ve had your fill of fasnachts, it’s time to look to the next seasonal menu highlight: fish fries. Today is Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the Lenten season.

For the next several Fridays, Catholics are called upon, under church tradition, to abstain from eating meat. That means fish is often served on Fridays.

Several local churches and religious organizations are offering dine-in and takeout fish meals for those abstaining from meat — or just anyone craving a hot supper prepared by somebody else. If that sounds better mid-week, a church just outside the county is offering fish dinners on Wednesdays.

And if fish isn’t your thing, one church will offer meatless soup and egg rolls.

Here are six places to get meatless meals, fish or otherwise, this Lenten season.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Cornwall

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today and Wednesdays through April 5.

Where: 2596 Cornwall Road, Lebanon.

Details: Each meal includes the choice of baked fish, fried fish or fried shrimp; baked potato or french fries; applesauce or coleslaw; and a dessert made by Bernie’s Bakers, a volunteer dessert brigade led by longtime parishioner Bernie Reppert. Guests have the choice of drive-thru or dine-in.

Price: $12.

More info: sacredheartcornwall.org.

St. Peter's Catholic Church (Columbia)

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31.

Where: St. Peter’s Catholic Church’s Parish Center, at Second and Union streets in Columbia. (Church address is 121 S. Second St., Columbia.)

Details: Now in its 44th year, this fish fry allows attendees to choose dine-in or takeout for their meals. The event is sponsored by the Parish Council of Catholic Women with assistance from the men of the parish. Proceeds fund various activities in the parish, Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, Water for Life and other nonprofits.

Price: Platters range from $9 to $20, with options including one or two crab cakes, baked cod, fried filet of fish, fried shrimp, fish sticks, fried scallops, fried oysters or breaded fried clam strips. Macaroni and cheese, french fries, stewed tomatoes, a vegetable, coleslaw and a dinner roll are included in the price of the platter. A la carte items available included a crab cake sandwich, a fried fish filet sandwich, an oyster sandwich, french fries, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw and cheesy breadsticks with marinara sauce. Quarts, pints and bowls of homemade soups will also be available for sale: cream of crab on March 10 and 31, minestrone on March 3, potato on Feb. 24 and March 17 and minestrone on March 24. A variety of individually wrapped baked goods made by the women of the parish will be available for purchase as well as a variety of drinks.

More info: 717-684-7070.

St. Peter's Catholic Church (Elizabethtown)

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 to March 31.

Where: The church is located at 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown; for GPS directions, use 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown.

Details: Takeout only. A meal consists of a beer-battered haddock sandwich, fresh-cut french fries, coleslaw, applesauce, tartar sauce and dessert.

Price: $12.50.

More info: stpeteretown.org or 717-367-1255.

St. Catherine of Siena

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24, March 3, March 24 and March 31.

Where: 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

Details: Baked fish, including salmon and a white fish like cod or haddock, plus two sides, a drink and dessert. March 31 will offer a nonfish meatless dinner, with details to be determined. n Price: $12 for adults, $7 for children.

More info: 717-786-2695.

St. Anne and Our Lady of La Vang Parish

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 to March 31.

Where: 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster.

Details: The church will offer takeout soup and egg rolls in conjunction with its Stations of the Cross events. All soup and egg rolls are meatless with no MSG. Soup menu is as follows: Feb. 24, tomato and basil tortellini; March 3, Maryland crab; March 10, potato; March 17, broccoli cheese; March 24, roasted mushroom bisque; March 31, roasted corn soup. Note: Egg rolls not available on March 31. Proceeds benefit the parish.

Price: $10 for pre-packaged quarts of soup; $6 for a half dozen egg rolls. Meals should be pre-ordered and pre-paid the Monday prior to pickup. Pick up orders in Room 101.

More info: To order, contact Christina at 717-666-5981 or sbrennan@myyahoo.com.

Catholic Worker House of Lancaster

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Where: 100 W. Airport Road, Lititz. (Parking lot of former Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea restaurant.)

Details: Each meal includes fried fish, hand-cut fries and coleslaw.

Price: $15. Buy tickets by sending an email to catholicworkeroflancaster@gmail.com.

More info: For updates closer to the event, see the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/catholicworkeroflancaster.