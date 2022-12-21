Kinzer Sauerkraut 2022-11.jpg
The Kinzer Fire Company held their 41st New Years Day Pork and Sauerkraut dinner on Saturday afternoon. Event Chairman Dwight Groff estimated approximately 2400 meals would babe served at the fire house in Paradise Township. Groff said the fire company will go through 800 heads of cabbage, a ton of pork, 1200 pounds of potatoes to bring this annual meal to their community. The mashed potatoes, receiving a layer of gravy, along with carrots, pork and homemade sauerkraut are ready to help bring good luck to the new year. Kinzer, Paradise Township, Lancaster County, Saturday January 1, 2022.

 Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent

It’s said that a bite of pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day will bring good luck all year long. Whether or not you believe it brings prosperity, eating the dish on Jan. 1 is certainly a Lancaster County tradition. If you’d prefer not to cook this year, here’s where you can pick up a pork and sauerkraut meal to ring in 2023. (Note that because of the holiday falling on a Sunday, some groups have opted to have their sales on Dec. 31.)

Kinzer Fire Company

Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.

Date: Dec. 31.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for family-style dine-in seatings; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drive-thru and delivery (within a 5-mile radius of the fire station).

Cost: $17 for adults; $8 for children, ages 4-12.

More info: kinzerfire.com; 717-442-4121.

Fivepointville Fire Company 

Where: 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.

Date: Dec. 31.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. until sold out; drive-thru takeout only.

Cost: $12 per dinner, includes pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and a dessert.

More info: 717-445-4933; fivepointvillefire.net.

Robert Fulton Fire Company 

Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.

Date: Jan. 1.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; takeout only.

Cost: $10 per meal; includes pork, sauerkraut, potatoes, rolls, applesauce, dessert and a drink.

More info: 717-548-8995; rffc89.com; facebook.com/rffc89.

Lancaster Church of the Brethren 

Where: 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, in the church's Family Life Center.

Date: Jan. 1.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $14 for adults, $9 for ages 4-8, and free for ages 3 and under. Meal includes pork roast, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, roll, applesauce, dessert and drinks. Proceeds support the outreach ministries of the congregation's Hospitality Team.

More info: 717-397-4751.

St. Joseph Catholic Church  

Where: 410 St. Joseph St., Lancaster.

Date: Jan. 1.

Hours: 1 to 3 p.m., for both dine-in and takeout. No delivery.

Cost: Free and open to the public; the menu includes pork, sauerkraut, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, Spanish rice, desserts and soft drinks.

More info or to volunteer: Contact organizer Matt Stewart at 717-587-8409.

Zion Lutheran Church

Where: 18 Quarry Road, Leola.

Date: Jan. 1.

Hours: Noon until sold out; takeout only.

Price: $15 per meal; includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, whoopie pie and roll.

More info: 717-656-9200 or zionleola.org.

