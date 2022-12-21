It’s said that a bite of pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day will bring good luck all year long. Whether or not you believe it brings prosperity, eating the dish on Jan. 1 is certainly a Lancaster County tradition. If you’d prefer not to cook this year, here’s where you can pick up a pork and sauerkraut meal to ring in 2023. (Note that because of the holiday falling on a Sunday, some groups have opted to have their sales on Dec. 31.)
Kinzer Fire Company
Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.
Date: Dec. 31.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for family-style dine-in seatings; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drive-thru and delivery (within a 5-mile radius of the fire station).
Cost: $17 for adults; $8 for children, ages 4-12.
More info: kinzerfire.com; 717-442-4121.
Fivepointville Fire Company
Where: 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.
Date: Dec. 31.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. until sold out; drive-thru takeout only.
Cost: $12 per dinner, includes pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and a dessert.
More info: 717-445-4933; fivepointvillefire.net.
Robert Fulton Fire Company
Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.
Date: Jan. 1.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; takeout only.
Cost: $10 per meal; includes pork, sauerkraut, potatoes, rolls, applesauce, dessert and a drink.
More info: 717-548-8995; rffc89.com; facebook.com/rffc89.
Lancaster Church of the Brethren
Where: 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, in the church's Family Life Center.
Date: Jan. 1.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $14 for adults, $9 for ages 4-8, and free for ages 3 and under. Meal includes pork roast, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, roll, applesauce, dessert and drinks. Proceeds support the outreach ministries of the congregation's Hospitality Team.
More info: 717-397-4751.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Where: 410 St. Joseph St., Lancaster.
Date: Jan. 1.
Hours: 1 to 3 p.m., for both dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
Cost: Free and open to the public; the menu includes pork, sauerkraut, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, Spanish rice, desserts and soft drinks.
More info or to volunteer: Contact organizer Matt Stewart at 717-587-8409.
Zion Lutheran Church
Where: 18 Quarry Road, Leola.
Date: Jan. 1.
Hours: Noon until sold out; takeout only.
Price: $15 per meal; includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, whoopie pie and roll.
More info: 717-656-9200 or zionleola.org.
