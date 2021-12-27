The Lancaster County tradition of pork and sauerkraut meals on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, is a go, but with a pandemic caveat. For the second year in a row, the list of usual spots remains atypically small. Here’s where you can get your fill.

KINZER FIRE COMPANY

Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.

Hours: 10 a.m to 5 p.m. for dine-in seating; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout and delivery (within a 5-mile radius).

Price: $16 for adults; $8 for ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and under. Dine-in and take-out available. Credit cards accepted.

More info: 717-442-4121 or kinzerfire.com.

FIVEPOINTVILLE FIRE COMPANY

Where: 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Drive-thru take-out only.

Price: $12; meal includes pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and dessert.

For more info: 717-445-4933; lanc.news/FivepointvilleFacebook.

ROBERT FULTON FIRE COMPANY

Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for both dine-in buffet and take-out orders.

Price: $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-10; free for kids 4 and under. $10 for all take-out orders. Buffet includes homemade sauerkraut, pork, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, dinner rolls and dessert.

For more info: 717-548-2531 or rffc89.com.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH

Where: 410 St. Joseph St.

Hours: 1 to 3 p.m., for both dine-in and takeout.

Price: Free to the public. Menu includes: Pork, sauerkraut, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, Spanish rice, desserts and soft drinks.

For more info or to volunteer: Contact organizer Matt Stewart: 717-587-8409.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Where: 18 Quarry Road, Leola.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out).

Price: $12, take-out only. Meal includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dinner roll and a whoopie pie.

For more info: 717-656-9200 or zionleola.org.

QUARRYVILLE LIONS CLUB/MEMORIAL YOUTH GROUP

Where: Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $10, takeout only. Meal includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce, rolls and butter and a dessert. Fundraiser for the Memorial Youth Group and the Quarryville Lions Club. Drive in at the church's South Hess Street entrance, pay for meals and drive to the main parking lot for delivery.

For more info: 717-786-2941.