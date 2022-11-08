After two years of postponements because of the pandemic, the Taste! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits finally returns to the Lancaster County Convention Center’s Freedom Hall Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12.

It’s a culinary free-for-all of chef demonstrations, food and beverage samples and lots of vendors selling food and cooking-related items.

Here are five things to know, or not to miss, at this weekend’s event.

Local ties, 3 sessions

Taste! is presented by a company run by Chris Myers of Ocean City, New Jersey, who is a Lancaster native and a graduate of Manheim Township High School. The festival is presented in three “Grand Market” sessions, all of which are filled with chef demonstrations, food and drink samples and a vendor marketplace. There’s one session Friday from 6-10 p.m. Friday; the two Saturday sessions run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Tickets for each session are $95 plus an online processing fee. You must be 21 to enter the festival. For information, visit phillytastefest.com (Philly’s Taste! festival — a sister event to Lancaster’s — was held in October). For tickets, visit lanc.news/TasteTix2022.

Follow your nose

The sweet smells of chefs preparing their signature dishes will fill Freedom Hall Friday evening and all day Saturday. Chefs and others from the food industry will be entertaining the crowd by cooking dishes and/or making beverages on two stages — the Main Stage and the Southern Cooking Stage — throughout the event. Chef Guy Mitchell, who will serve as host for the weekend’s demonstrations on the Main Stage, has been executive chef for the Philadelphia Eagles, has cooked on Hollywood sets for the “Rocky” films and cooked for special events for President Joe Biden and his family when Biden was serving as vice president. Chefs doing demonstrations include Food Network “Chopped” champion Christine Hazel (6 p.m. Saturday), Food Network personality chef Kevin “Kev D” Des Chenes of “Great Food Truck Race” and “Beat Bobby Flay” (11:15 a.m. Saturday) and former White House chef (and Lancaster native) John Moeller (6:45 p.m. Friday).

Chef Ben’s on deck

If you’re a fan of the Bravo reality series “Below Deck” and its spinoffs, which follow the adventures of crew members on chartered luxury yachts, you’ll remember the cheeky swagger of

“Chef Ben” Robinson. Robinson, who appeared on the first five seasons of “Below Deck” and was also featured on “Below Deck: Mediterranean,” will appear at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage. His menu includes red snapper, Peruvian-style ceviche, medallions of sweet potato and torched blockette of salmon with broth. While the tickets for the demonstration — including sampling Robinson’s food — are sold out, two meet-and-greets with Robinson are open to anyone with a general admission ticket. They are scheduled after his demo on Saturday afternoon, and then from about 4:15-5:15 p.m. during the second Saturday session. He’ll be signing photos, bandannas and aprons and selling his new line of hot sauces.

From Philly with love

G. Love and Brian Duffy are back! These two sons of Philadelphia — the former a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper and musician who sells his own brand of hot sauce and the other a Food Network celebrity chef — have appeared together and separately at previous Taste! events and are local favorites at the show. They’ll both be appearing at Friday night’s Grand Market session (G. Love at 7:30 p.m. and Duffy at 8:15 on the Main Stage). G. Love, who fronts the band G. Love & Special Sauce, is known for the song “Baby’s Got Sauce” and is preparing to go on tour with Donavon Frankenreiter. He’s been known to strum his guitar and sing to the crowd during his hot sauce demos. Duffy has appeared on Spike TV’s “Bar Rescue” and on the Food Network as host of “Opening Night” and as a judge on “Beat Bobby Flay.” If you want to eat, drink and hang out with G. Love — sampling tapas-style dishes and enjoying bloody marys made with Statewide Vodka, you’ll need to purchase a separate $15 ticket.

Sipping and noshing

Sure, the chefs are fun to watch and learn from, but sampling food and beverages from a wide variety of restaurants and culinary companies is a key draw of the Taste! festival. In the past, eateries and companies have served up everything from fancy, composed appetizers to hot dogs and mini cupcakes, and from sips of distilled spirits and wines to scoops of dips and sauces. The Taste! website suggests starting at the back of Freedom Hall and working your way to the front, since many attendees start sampling at the front as soon as they walk in the door. And, if you’re planning to sample beer, wine and spirits, be sure to pace yourself, fill your tummy with food samples and be ready to take a ride share home (or enlist a buddy as a designated driver; after all, tasting events are more fun when shared with friends).