Time to get your Irish on! The wearing of the green is one thing, but where are the traditional foods and drinks and good times happening in Lancaster County on St. Patrick’s Day? Here are five locales that let their good luck sparkle like gold this March.

Annie Bailey's

28-30 E. King St., Lancaster, 717-393-4000; anniebaileys.com.

Menu: Shepherd’s pie is a special hit here, with two kinds — yes! — the traditional sort and a yummy vegetarian version. General manager Tony DiPietro assures the community that “in addition, all the usual favorites will be offered on St. Paddy’s — bangers and mash, hand-battered Waterford fish and chips and chicken pot pie.” (While fish and chips originated in England, it’s often served in Ireland, so you’ll see it pop up a few times on this list.)

MUSICIAN'S PICK Stephanie Geisler Fry, a singer with the Twenties Band, says Annie Bailey’s vegetarian shepherd’s pie is her go-to Irish fare. “There is a savory vegetarian gravy that hits all the flavor and texture notes you want from comfort food, but it’s elevated to a gourmet level. The lentils and mushrooms give it some meaty notes without the meat. The mashed potatoes are lightly creamy so that the dish is filling but not too heavy.” She says the restaurant’s salads are excellent too, but that it’s much appreciated to have a belly-warming entree as an option. “This lets the vegetarians eat well along with everyone else at the table,” she says. “I actually prefer it to most restaurants that cater to vegetarian that seem overly reliant on ‘non-food’ faux meat. I always ask myself if a non-vegetarian would eat this, and think it was high quality and satisfied their taste buds. The answer is yes.”

O'Halloran's Irish Pub & Eatery

764 High St., Lancaster, 717-393-3051; ohallspublancpa.com.

Menu: “We look forward to carrying on the St. Patrick’s Day traditions this year with festive dress-up, authentic Irish dishes and green beer,” say Kristin Myers, chief financial officer of O’Halloran’s. “And there will be a special, Irish-themed menu that day (March 17).” The restaurant will offer breakfast specials like two eggs, corned beef hash and toast; lunch temptations like the Dublin burger with fries and imported Irish cheese; and a full array of entrees for dinner.

Try their oven-roasted, hearty corned beef, potatoes and cabbage or the shepherd’s pie made with sirloin, corn and gravy plus homemade mashed potatoes. Their famous O’Connor’s seafood chowder is made with a recipe from the previous owner, containing flounder, shrimp, cod and haddock. For dessert, it’s tough to choose between Guinness cake and Bailey’s Shamrock Shake cheesecake — “a festive … boozy version of an old classic” (must be 21 or older for these desserts). Reservations are suggested but not necessary, Myers says.

McCleary's Pub

130 W. Front St., Marietta, 717-426-2225; mcclearyspub.com.

Menu: Think “Guinness Gravy”! McCleary’s shepherd’s pie stands tall against other types with its blend of Angus beef, pork and fresh ground lamb for enhanced flavor, and it’s on the menu for St Patrick’s Day, says manager Zoee White. She says diners are also very fond of their beer-battered fish and chips, which won fifth place in a national contest: “We hand-batter all our fish with our special batter ingredients.” Plus there’s McCleary’s traditional Dublin Lawyer entree, made luscious with sauteed shrimp, lobster and mushrooms in a cayenne cream sauce enhanced with Jameson (why not?) and accompanied by mushy peas (also traditional).

Lift a mug of Guinness, or decide from 19 different drafts; the pub also features a 32-ounce growler. “Reservations are definitely recommended for St. Patrick’s Day,” says White, “as we get jam-packed.” On that day, “we’ll have many dishes including our normal corned beef and cabbage — that’s our go-to — and an Irish breakfast on the day after, March 18. The special is a plated meal of eggs, a portion of Irish bangers, toast and veggies.”

More hot spots

Quips Pub

457 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, 717-397-3903; quipspub.com.

Menu: From bangers and mash to colcannon and traditional corned beef and cabbage, Quips has a lot of Irish going on.

Brendee's Irish Pub

449 W. Lemon St., Lancaster, 717-397-8646; brendeesirishpub.com.

Menu: Brendee’s Irish Pub is where the Reuben sandwich dances a merry jig year round, along with traditional fish and chips. The drinks menu is comprehensive, from Tullamore Dew to smooth Jameson Irish whiskey. Note: You must be 21 to enter.

