There are times when even non-meat eaters get a craving for, arguably, the most American of meals: a good burger and fries. The food industry has made this scenario easier to achieve for vegans and vegetarians over the past few years with the introduction of products such as Impossible Burgers and other meat substitutes. But for many who have cut their meat consumption for health reasons, the ingredient list of many of these substitutions can seem a bit daunting. It is easy to forget the magical food that was once the go-to burger replacement for noncarnivores: the black bean burger.

Hearty and filling without feeling heavy and greasy, a good black bean burger has the mouth-feel and unique flavor that can hold its own with toppings and condiments without pretending to be meat. There are plenty of recipes out there, but what if you just want to relax and have someone else do the grilling? Here are a few Lancaster-area restaurants that step up to the challenge of creating a meat-free burger that shines alongside its beefy counterparts.

American Bar & Grill

1081 N. Plum St., Lancaster

Black bean burger

Price: $13. Includes fresh cut fries.

Details: A blend of black beans, cilantro, green bell peppers, onion and breadcrumbs served on a roll with cheddar cheese, arugula and a chipotle aioli.

Tasting notes: The flavor of ABG’s black bean burger is spot on. Served on a buttery roll and topped with a hearty serving of cheddar cheese and arugula, this entry is only a bit soft without losing a burgerlike texture. The smoky aioli and slightly bitter arugula give it a unique flavor that can win over even the most adamant meat eaters. Also offered on their menu is a second “meatless” burger, a fried cauliflower appetizer, veggie quesadillas, hearty salads and the choice of tofu in the rice bowls and fajitas making it a great place for vegetarians to enjoy a bar night out without limiting their options.

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

The Shoppes at Belmont, 1573 Fruitville Pike

Harvest veggie burger

Price: $15. Includes side salad.

Details: Black beans, green lentils, poblano and bell peppers, onions, corn, edamame, kale and cilantro burger topped with guacamole and pickled red cabbage on plant-based potato roll.

Tasting notes: Avocado may be one of the best accompaniments to a black bean burger, and this one delivers. Though packed with many ingredients, the overall flavor blends seamlessly. The patty holds its shape well on a crispy, gluten-free potato roll, making this a great burger alternative for those on a more restrictive vegan or gluten-free diet. With many other veggie-based offerings made with local and seasonal produce, Harvest Seasonal Grill provides an excellent seat at the table for vegetarians.

Rooster Street Butcher Restaurant & Bar

11 S. Cedar St., Lititz

Veggie burger

Price: $14. Includes side of mixed greens or shoestring fries.

Details: Black bean and mushroom blend served with cheese, spicy pepper mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Tasting notes: Though known for their grass-fed “clean” meats, Rooster Street Butcher of Lititz serves a house-made vegetarian burger that holds its own against any burger joint. The mushrooms create a hearty mouth-feel and it’s perfectly charred on the grill. This burger is far from the usual vegan sadness. A side of shoestring French fries adds to the illusion that you are enjoying a classic drive-in meal.

Shot & Bottle

2 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Bean Roth burger

Price: $13. Includes fries.

Details: Black bean burger with cheddar cheese and ranch dressing on a brioche bun.

Tasting notes: Not too fussy, this burger is how I imagine nonvegetarians think of black bean burgers. The flavor of the burger, cheese and bread work well together, but the mushiness does not give it the mouthfeel of a true burger and can be a bit of a turn-off. It also lacks any of the classic accompaniments that would make it feel like a hearty meal and would probably not win over a vegetarian-curious diner. Shot & Bottle does offer many other vegetarian and vegan choices on their menu including a falafel burger, making it a go-to place for vegan variety.

Trio Bar & Grill

3707 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring

Corn and black bean burger

Price: $13.99. Includes house salad or fries.

Details: Corn and black bean burger with lettuce, vegan chipotle aioli and sliced avocados served on a vegan roll.

Tasting notes: Though the eatery also offers a Beyond Burger with classic toppings, the corn and black bean burger really shines. The heft of the burger as you squish it down in your hands in order to get it into your mouth prepares you for that first bite. The mouthfeel is surprisingly meatlike without being too heavy, and the avocado gives just the right cooling effect to the aioli. Not in the mood for a burger? The Trio menu also offers many other creative dishes for vegans, such as a corn and black bean tacos, a vegan Reuben and a buffalo tofu wrap.