The Lancaster County tradition of pork and sauerkraut meals on New Year’s Day is a-go, but with a pandemic caveat. For the second year in a row, the list of usual spots remains atypically small. Here’s where you can get your fill.

KINZER FIRE COMPANY

Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.

Hours: 10 a.m to 5 p.m. for dine-in seating; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout and delivery (within a 5-mile radius).

Price: $16 for adults; $8 for ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and under. Dine-in and take-out available. Credit cards accepted.

More info: 717-442-4121 or kinzerfire.com.

FIVEPOINTVILLE FIRE COMPANY

Where: 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Drive-thru take-out only.

Price: $12; meal includes pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and dessert.

For more info: 717-445-4933; lanc.news/FivepointvilleFacebook.

ROBERT FULTON FIRE COMPANY

Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for both dine-in buffet and take-out orders.

Price: $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-10; free for kids 4 and under. $10 for all take-out orders. Buffet includes homemade sauerkraut, pork, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, dinner rolls and dessert.

For more info: 717-548-2531 or rffc89.com.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH

Where: 410 St. Joseph St.

Hours: 1 to 3 p.m., for both dine-in and takeout.

Price: Free to the public. Menu includes: Pork, sauerkraut, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, Spanish rice, desserts and soft drinks.

For more info or to volunteer: Contact organizer Matt Stewart: 717-587-8409.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Where: 18 Quarry Road, Leola.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out).

Price: $12, take-out only. Meal includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dinner roll and a whoopie pie.

For more info: 717-656-9200 or zionleola.org.